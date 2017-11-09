Tesla Model S100D Now Has Even More Power– Can Go From 0-60 MPH In 3.6 Seconds!

Tesla has unleashed even more power into the Model S100 D. Now the electric car can go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, Electrek reports. This means that the car is now a half of a second faster than previously advertised. Its newfound acceleration ability is part of an effort by the premium EV company to unlock more power in its non-performance S and X vehicles.

The Model S1000 D wasn’t the only Tesla to get an acceleration upgrade, Electrek reports. The Model S 75D’s 0-60 mph acceleration also decreased to 4.2 seconds from 5.2 seconds. The Model X’s sped up from 6.0 seconds to 4.9 seconds.

Tesla has not released many details about the new acceleration upgrades. They’ve just said that it’s due to “hardware and software improvements.” While that’s very vague, Electrek notes that a new part number for Tesla’s rear-wheel-drive electric motor popped up almost simultaneously. This could mean that the performance upgrade could be due to improvements in the motor.

DragTimes on Youtube tested the car and clocked the 3.6 second acceleration time. Tesla advertises the acceleration time for the S100 D as 4.1 seconds but that may change in the future now that these improvements have been made. In the video, you’ll also see a test of Tesla’s new “Chill Mode” for their Model S vehichles. As the Inquisitr previously reported, this is meant to soften acceleration so that the car speeds up gradually. With this feature engaged, the Model S100 D went from 0 to 60 mph in 7.2 seconds.

According to Car and Driver, Tesla added the Model S100 D to its fleet in early 2017. It was meant to be the range focused version of the performance-focused Model S P100 D. But with the new upgrade, it could probably compete with its performance-based counterpart.

The #Tesla Model S Apparently Puts Out More Whole-Life Emissions Than A Petrol Supermini https://t.co/yzWpyDct0x pic.twitter.com/kv66C4Lqhd — GreenCar Newz (@GreenCar_Newz) November 9, 2017

The Model S 100D has a driving range 335 miles when its 100.0-kWh battery is charged. That’s a 20-miles longer range more than the P 100D. If you like the sound of that, get ready to pay up. The starting price of a Tesla Model S 100D is $93,700.

Do you like cars that have fast acceleration times? Is it a deciding factor on whether you buy a car or not? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Tesla Motors]