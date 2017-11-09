‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Jennifer Is There For JJ In The Aftermath Of The Shooting, Eric is There For Her

JJ is about to make a mistake he can’t take back on Days of Our Lives. In a tragic accident, he will pull the trigger in the line of duty. Theo Carver will be struck by that bullet, changing all of their lives forever.

The following will contain spoilers for Days of Our Lives. If you want to be surprised, now is the time to stop reading.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, JJ will fire on a suspect and be horrified with the results. The tragic mistake will leave Theo paralyzed and JJ devastated. His girlfriend, Lani, will try to get her father to understand that JJ didn’t know it was Theo when he fired, but Abe Carver will not be so forgiving on Days of Our Lives.

JJ was recently suspended from the Salem police department for pulling a gun on Ben Weston in the station. Hope, as the new commissioner, allowed him to return to work sooner than Rafe thought was appropriate. Now that decision will come under review, just as Rafe had predicted. Fans of Days of Our Lives know that Hope wasn’t giving JJ special treatment, but rather basing her decision on JJ’s performance and the needs of the department.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, the shooting will divide the residents of Salem. In looking for someone to blame, Hope’s name could easily be tossed around. Afterall, if she had not reinstated him so soon, he would not have been on the force for this tragedy. With the scrutiny this tragedy will bring from all of Salem, JJ will turn to his family for support. Jennifer, as always, will stand by her son. She believes in him and knows that he would never have shot had he known Theo was the one in the shadows.

Partners in crime. #DAYS

Jennifer is understandably stressed with the situation, especially since Abe Carver has been a family friend for years. She would give anything to change what happened, but it is out of her hands. Just when Jennifer needs a shoulder, Eric will be there for her. The two have been there for each other through so much. He will be the rock she needs to see her through so that she can remain strong for JJ.

