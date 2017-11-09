‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sonny’s Right Hand Is Back, Laura Wright Hinted Steve Burton’s Character?

General Hospital spoilers tease Port Charles will continue to be lively. Jordan will try to shed light on the issue between Patient 6 and Jason Morgan through a DNA test. Patient 6 and the current Jason will have different views on the matter. The Corinthos family will try to help out Patient 6, and it seems like the Port Charles mob boss will name Stone Cold Jason as his right hand. Valentin has another scheme in mind, and it involves Anna. In a Facebook chat session, Laura Wright and Steve Burton answered some questions about General Hospital and teased upcoming scenes in the ABC soap.

Patient 6 Bonds With PC Residents

Burton and Wright revealed some General Hospital spoilers during their live chat session on Facebook. According to Burton, Patient 6 and Michael (Chad Duell) will reconnect soon. When Patient 6 came to town, Michael was quick to assume the newcomer is the real Jason Morgan. He felt the current version of Jason was too different from the Jason he used to know.

Burton mentioned he already filmed scenes with Duell, and viewers can look forward to an emotional encounter between Michael and Patient 6. Burton also hinted the interaction between Patient 6, Anna (Finola Hughes) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna).

General Hospital spoilers tease Anna’s involvement in the mystery of Jason Morgan’s identity. There are speculations that the disco ball in Anna’s possession contains the files behind Andre and Dr. Klein’s experiment. At the moment, Anna is busy with Cassandra and Valentin. However, it would not be surprising if she got involved with Patient 6.

The Corinthos family will take care of Patient 6, and it’s probable that Sonny will reinstate him in his former position. During the initial meeting between Sonny and Patient 6, the man with Jason’s old face insisted he will never abandon the Port Charles mob boss the way current Jason did.

The Real Jason

During the chat session, Wright referred to Burton’s character as Jason. While she was quick to correct herself, General Hospital fans took note of her slip up. As for the big reveal behind Jason Morgan’s identity, Burton was careful about keeping the story under wraps. According to the GH stars, the story will take an interesting turn after Jordan unveils the DNA test results.

General Hospital spoilers reveal Patient 6 will experience some disappointment in the upcoming weeks. The current Jason will prove he is not an impostor through the test. When asked if he can convince Jonathan Jackson to return, Burton replied, “If you’re lucky, I can. We’ll see!” While on the topic of inviting General Hospital alums back to the show, Burton teased Tamara Braun’s intriguing character.

More Blackmail For Valentin

General Hospital spoilers tease a common enemy will push Anna and Valentin into forming a partnership. Cassandra blackmailed Valentin so he will do her bidding. The cunning Cassadine will team up with Anna to bring Cassandra down.

Valentin found a strategy to bring Cassandra down, but there is another threat coming his way. Spoilers reveal Nelle will turn her sights on Valentin. She will threaten Valentin’s happy married life by dangling the photo of Valentin and Cassandra’s kiss. Valentin will be furious over Nelle’s threat. Knowing Valentin’s temper, General Hospital spoilers reveal he will stop at nothing to teach Nelle a lesson.

