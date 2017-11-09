Who Was Voted Off ‘Survivor’ Season 35 Tonight? Week 7 Results

It was the biggest night of the season so far on Survivor Season 35 tonight, as the merge happened and the Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers tribes became one. This brought mass confusion at tonight’s tribal council and some shocking results for some of the castaways. So, who was voted off Survivor Season 35 tonight? Find out those Week 7 results below in our Survivor Season 35 spoilers.

Heading into tonight on Survivor 2017, CBS previewed that the merge was happening. Before the merge took place, they showed the castaways and they were starving. One tribe had no food left and was eating sugar. They arrived to see Jeff Probst, who told them to drop their buffs. The tribes all became one and with that came a big feast of food, which was provided by Outback Steakhouse. This gave the castaways back the nutrients and strength they were missing.

From there, the castaways were back together with old tribe members and alliances were forming again. It was time to get their footing set for a tribal council that no one knew what would happen.

At the first individual immunity challenge, the castaways had to stand on a wooden ramp while holding a circular object. Inside that circle, they would place a ball. The castaways had to keep the ball moving along the circle while standing on the ramp. If the ball fell out of the circle or the castaways fell off the ramp, they were out. The last castaway standing would win immunity.

We saw Ryan fall right away, but then Desi and Ashley lasted more than 30 minutes. Finally, Ashley started to struggle with her balance and then the ball came flying out of the circle. That meant Desi won individual immunity and was safe tonight on Survivor Season 35.

At tribal council, things got a little wild. The focus seemed to be on either Joe or Cole being voted out. Joe sensed this, so he brought out his hidden immunity idol for everyone to see. He ended up using it to save himself, but it was a waste. No votes had been cast for Joe.

Instead the votes were back-and-forth between Chrissy and Jessica. However, the final two votes went to Jessica Johnston and she was voted off Survivor tonight.

Mike is worried about how close Jessica is getting to Cole in this exclusive #Survivor secret scene: https://t.co/G3HHg7LjpY pic.twitter.com/hBi0glxVYm — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) November 5, 2017

What do you think of the results on Survivor Season 35 tonight?

