Portia De Rossi Reveals Details Of Steven Seagal Sexual Harassment Allegations: ‘He Unzipped His Pants’

Portia De Rossi recalled her chilling encounter with actor Steven Seagal during an audition, accusing him of sexual harassment for “unzipping his leather pants” in a social media post. Ellen DeGeneres’ wife is the latest addition to women who accused the Hard To Kill star of sexual harassment.

Aside from shamed film mogul Harvey Weinstein, the 65-year-old actor has been dragged into the gutter by many women whom he allegedly sexually harassed in different ways. Joining them is the 44-year-old model and philanthropist who revealed her encounter with Seagal in a chilling Twitter post.

“My final audition for a Steven Segal [sic] movie took place in his office,” she wrote.

“He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants. I ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, ‘Well, I didn’t know if he was your type.'”

The statement from Portia De Rossi came mere days after Julianna Margulies revealed how the Under Siege actor allegedly lured her into a late night “audition,” according to a report from Vulture. Apparently, Margulies went to his New York hotel room thinking that the female agent who set up the meeting would be present, only to find out that she never showed.

On top of that, De Rossi’s description of her disturbing experience has a chilling similarity to that of other women who accused the actor of indecent conduct , including Canadian actress Rae Dawn Chong and Inside Edition journalist Lisa Guerrero, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Interestingly, another common denominator in all sexual harassment accusations involving Steven Seagal was the employees of talent agencies who “pimped” aspiring actresses looking for their next big shot. This fact was called out by several of Seagal’s accusers as well as regular people who took to Twitter to show their support for the victims.

It's so offensive that HE did that, and somehow even moreso that another woman just shrugged it off as "no biggie." The predator and the enabler: sounds like an dark Aesop's Fable. OMG, that pisses me off #metoo — Mirtika (@MirWriter) November 8, 2017

The fact that your agent was a woman & was okay with this shows her true intentions. I'm happy you weren't harmed in any way. Thank you for sharing your story, Portia. ???? — Angela Dawn (@AngelaDawn623) November 8, 2017

While there were still those who called out Portia De Rossi for not speaking up, many defended her and reiterated that it is never the victim’s fault.

Also, it's not WRONG if a victim decides they just want to forget about it and move on and not let it overtake their life. Victims aren't responsible for ending rape, rapists need to stop raping — Chris (@ChrisBrown318) November 9, 2017

Steven Seagal and Harvey Weinstein are just two of many powerful men in Hollywood currently being accused of sexual harassment since the New York Times expose on the Miramax co-founder. Other A-list actors, like Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, were dragged into the controversy for looking the other way or cleaning up after the predators have taken their prey.

Meanwhile, Ellen DeGeneres’ wife is one of hundreds of women — from Hollywood stars to simple entertainment company employees — who have been victimized by them and have just been given a voice now that many are speaking up in the #MeToo campaign started by Charmed alum Alyssa Milano and backed by Weinstein’s loudest accuser, Rose McGowan.

