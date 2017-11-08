NeNe Leakes Is Reportedly Threatening To Quit ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ If Kim Zolciak Returns

NeNe Leakes is reportedly at her breaking point when it comes to her ongoing feud with Kim Zolciak, and according to a new report, the longtime reality star may ultimately decide to walk away from Bravo TV because of it.

While the Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s 10th season began airing just days ago, rumors are already swirling regarding the Season 1 cast of the show, and one particular source claims NeNe Leakes is already threatening to quit her role on the show if Bravo TV producers decide to bring Kim Zolciak back to the show next year.

NeNe Leakes “has told producers that she won’t appear on the show next season if Kim is involved,” a show source told In Touch Weekly magazine, according to a report by Hollywood Life on November 8. “She’s done playing games and has made it clear she won’t stay on if Kim is there, too.”

NeNe Leakes’ feud with Kim Zolciak has reportedly drained her, and although an insider close to Leakes told the magazine that she hadn’t yet given the network an ultimatum, producers are not happy with the back and forth between the two women. As the insider explained, Bravo TV doesn’t want to lose either woman ahead of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11.

As fans of the series will recall, NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak came to blows online months ago after Leakes accused Zolciak and her daughter, Brielle Biermann, of being racists after Biermann shared a video of a cockroach in Leakes’ home on her social media pages. Then, after defending her family on Instagram against Leakes’ racism claims, Zolciak sought legal counsel against her co-star.

A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Nov 6, 2017 at 9:34am PST

NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak were both added to the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 earlier this year after spending several seasons away from the show. However, while Leakes was brought back to the show in a full-time role, Zolciak will only be seen in a part-time position.

To see more of NeNe Leakes, Kim Zolciak, and their co-stars, including Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Sheree Whitfield, Kenya Moore, and Eva Marcille, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]