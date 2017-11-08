Photographer Won’t Take Pictures Of Woman’s C-Section, Says It Isn’t Real Birth

A photographer recently shocked a woman by refusing to take her pictures when she gives birth because she is having a c-section done. Parenting Isn’t Easy shared the details of what this photographer had to say about why he wouldn’t do her pictures.

The Sanctimommy Facebook group was where this was shared, but since then it has gone viral with over 4,000 shares and over 1,900 comments. Most people do not agree with this photographer at all.

This woman was really upset about what happened to her. Giving birth is an amazing experience and a lot of people enjoy having pictures taken of it. It isn’t uncommon to hire a photographer to come in and take pictures of your their special day.

She had hired a photographer and expected them to be there on her big day when she had her baby, but that just didn’t work out. Instead, she got a message from the photographer about why they didn’t want to come. Here is part of it.

“Surgery isn’t birth, my dear […] You are having a surgery to remove your baby from your abdomen. That is not birth no matter how you swing it.”

The photographer also explained to her that she shouldn’t be cutting corners. This mother was very upset and felt the need to share her story, but for now, she is anonymous. Everyone would like to know specifics on who this photographer is and why they would say this about a c-section. The photographer also told her that if she made the choice to give real birth a chance to let them know and they would be there for the pictures.

The reality is that about one-third of women have to have a c-section in their life. Most women do not do it by choice, but it has something to do with their health or the health of the baby. A natural birth is just not the reality for some people. That doesn’t mean that women don’t still want to have someone there to photograph the day that their child is born.

Are you shocked to hear that a photographer refused to take pictures of a c-section because he doesn’t feel like it is a real birth? Do you think he will lose business over this?

[Featured Image by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images]