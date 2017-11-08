WWE Rumors: ‘Team SmackDown’ Gets Major Superstar As Final Member For ‘Survivor Series’ Battle

It seems the WWE Survivor Series 2017 match card is changing by the minute, and that trend continued on Wednesday with the announcement of Team SmackDown’s fifth and final member. The men’s team, captained by Shane McMahon, already had four top superstars ready to do battle with Kurt Angle’s stacked Team Raw next Sunday. However, Commissioner McMahon made the huge announcement of who will fill out the team when his blue brand squad hits the ring for the five-on-five match. Based on who that superstar is, it seems their final member could give SmackDown an edge over Raw in less than two weeks. It could also change WWE rumors involving another match at the PPV.

There were four members already announced for Team SmackDown ahead of next Sunday’s big WWE Survivor Series 2017 pay-per-view. Shane McMahon was already team captain, while three other superstars qualified by winning matches on SmackDown. They were “The Viper” Randy Orton, “The King of Strong Style” Shinsuke Nakamura, and “Glorious” Bobby Roode. Still, a fifth and final member was needed, and SmackDown added a major star to their team. Rumors had been circulating online that everyone from Chad Gable to a NXT star to SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan would get the spot, but a WWE.com report washed away those rumors.

As Shane also posted on his Twitter Wednesday, John Cena will be the fifth and final member of Team SmackDown.

Further proving #SDLive is the superior brand, I'm happy to announce @JohnCena will be the 5th member of Team Smackdown at #SurvivorSeries. — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) November 8, 2017

Cena was previously rumored to be a part of the Survivor Series 2017 card, but as the special referee for Jinder Mahal vs. Brock Lesnar in their “Champion vs. Champion” match. That match was changed up a bit, as AJ Styles won the WWE Championship just last night from Jinder during the SmackDown taping in Manchester, England. It’s unknown if Cena will perform double duty on the card now that he’s been announced for this big match. However, this is another big boost for the pay-per-view card which had been getting lackluster fanfare based on the matches previously scheduled.

The WWE Survivor Series 2017 pay-per-view arrives on Sunday, November 19 from Houston, Texas. Will it be Team SmackDown or Team Raw picking up the victory in that match for brand bragging rights?

[Featured Image by WWE]