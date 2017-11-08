NeNe Leakes Excited For Kenya Moore After Marrying Mystery Man?

NeNe Leakes decided to return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta after spending a few years away from the franchise. NeNe decided she wanted to take a break from the reality show because she had other opportunities she could pursue in Los Angeles. NeNe was confident that she could make a blossoming career away from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but several shows and opportunities were canceled. Many thought that Leakes was running out of money and that she was only returning to Bravo to get a boost in her net worth.

The interesting thing about NeNe’s return is that she has some outstanding drama with some of her co-stars. She never used to get along with Kenya Moore, as they both thought highly of themselves and both thought that they were important for the show’s success. But these days, it sounds like they are getting along, possibly because they are both friends with Cynthia Bailey. So, when the news broke about Kenya Moore’s wedding, Leakes admits she was happy for her co-star. According to a new Bravo report, NeNe Leakes reveals that she was actually happy for Kenya after learning that she had indeed gotten married to a mystery man.

“When I heard Kenya had eloped, I was like, ‘To whom?’ I didn’t even know she was dating anyone,” NeNe Leakes reveals in her Bravo blog, sharing that she was indeed excited about her co-star getting married.

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta, NeNe went to Cynthia’s house and was excited to celebrate Kenya’s marriage. She just needed to hear the news from Moore herself, as the ladies had only heard the news from the tabloids. But when Leakes had the news confirmed, she was excited about her co-star’s plans to get married. A few years ago, NeNe accused Kenya of hiring Walter Jackson to be her boyfriend on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. They would fight and argue, so it is refreshing to see that they are getting along.

What do you think of NeNe Leakes’ comments about Kenya Moore getting married? Are you surprised that Kenya didn’t invite any of her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars to her wedding to Marc Daly?

