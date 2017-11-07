‘Jane The Virgin’ Season 4, Episode 5 Spoilers: More Tension With Adam, Petra Hears Info That May Help Rafael

Jane The Virgin Season 4, Episode 5 is titled “Chapter Sixty-Nine.” Spoilers reveal that there will be more tension with Adam, portrayed by guest star Tyler Posy. Also, Petra (Yael Grobglas) overhears information that could help Rafael (Justin Baldoni) get the hotel back. However, he is distracted by something else. Find out what to expect on the next installment of The CW series.

According to Spoiler TV, the synopsis reveals Jane (Gina Rodriguez) will be bothered by Adam’s romantic past. Fans are divided on how they feel about Jane’s boyfriend. She feels a sense of freedom when she is around him and seems to embrace her youth. She is under stress quite often and being with Adam seems to alleviate this in her. However, that doesn’t automatically make him her Prince Charming.

There have been hints that he might not be the right choice for the main character. Even though he seemed to have a good excuse for those images that Rafael found on his phone, viewers are skeptical. There was also the “I’m panicking” statement, which threw up alarm bells for the main character.

Jane The Virgin Season 4, Episode 5 spoilers tease that Jane will find out more information about Adam’s past with other women. However, that isn’t the only storyline in “Chapter Sixty-Nine.” Jane will be asked for an honest opinion about a friend’s fiance. In fact, Lina (Diane Guerrero) begs Jane to tell her if she should get married. Even though she is asking for honesty, will she really be receptive to what Jane has to say? It smells like drama is brewing with these characters.

Also, Xo (Andrea Navedo) will ask Rogelio (Jaime Camil) to have a medical procedure done. However, he is not sure about going through with it. Actually, Jane The Virgin Season 4, Episode 5 spoilers state that Rogelio will be “very hesitant.”

Concerning Petra, she will come across some information that could help Rafael get back the Marbella. However, he is occupied with what is going on with his sister. Knowing Petra, will she take matters into her own hands? If so, how will Rafael react, especially with how much his character has changed?

Stream the latest #JaneTheVirgin, available now on The CW App! Link in the bio. #BTS A post shared by Jane The Virgin (@cwjanethevirgin) on Oct 30, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

Jane The Virgin Season 4, Episode 5, titled “Chapter Sixty-Nine” airs on November 10.

