Rosie O’Donnell Continues To Move On Following Ex-Wife’s Suicide By Dating Gorgeous 33-Year-Old Cop

There’s a new woman in Rosie O’Donnell’s life and not only does she appear to be a blonde bombshell, she’s also a lot younger than the 55-year-old.

Weeks ago, Rosie O’Donnell posted a picture of a unnamed female police officer on her Instagram page with the simple caption, “yes officer.” But the 55-year-old didn’t give any further details to her 230,000-plus followers as to who the mystery woman was. But in a recent interview with Howard Stern on his hit Sirius XM radio show, O’Donnell has given her fans more insight as to who the mystery woman is.

According to the Fox News, Rosie told Stern that she is totally in love with her new girlfriend, Rooney, who happens to be a lot younger than she is. On the show, she dished to Stern that this is the first time that she has stepped out of her comfort zone and dated someone who is younger than her — 22 years younger to be exact.

O’Donnell also said that other than a few “generational” things, she and her new lady have gotten along incredibly well. In particular, the comedienne pointed out the fact that Rooney had never seen Barbara Streisand’s Funny Girl, which Rosie eventually made her watch with her.

According to People, Rooney is a police officer in the mountain division of Worcester, Massachusetts. In addition to her professional life, Rosie dished that the 33-year-old served eight years in the Army, where she was also an undefeated boxing champion. O’Donnell also made it clear that the two share other similar interests, including their love for the UFC.

“We are both huge UFC enthusiasts…. It’s fun to have someone to watch it with because nobody in my house cared. She’s wonderful,” she told Extra.

When asked if she sees wedding bells in the future for herself and Rooney, O’Donnell told Stern that she will never get married again, citing that she would rather just “be in love” than have to deal with lawyers and everything else that comes along with a divorce. Of course, Rosie has famously married and divorced two times.

As the Inquisitr reported in September, Rosie’s ex-wife Michelle Rounds died of an apparent suicide at her Florida home. After hearing the tragic news, Rosie released a statement saying that her thoughts and prayers were with Michelle’s family before saying that mental illness is a serious issue in our country. The former couple have one daughter, Dakota, together.

