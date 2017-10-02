‘Nier: Automata’ Soundtrack Vinyl Edition Set To Release This Year

Square Enix has announced a special vinyl edition of the Nier: Automata soundtrack is to be released before the end of the year. The original soundtrack for Nier: Gestalt & Replicant is getting the vinyl music treatment as well.

The release date is currently set for December 31 for all three vinyl music collections.

Since Nier: Automata‘s release in the first quarter of the year, it has gone on to sell over two million copies worldwide. According to the publisher, more than 30 percent of the global purchases have been via digital download.

In a message to shareholders, Square Enix notes the global success of Nier: Automata has been a pleasant surprise. They refer to the game as “a global hit far in excess of [their] expectations,” also noting that the game “has not only reminded the world of the high quality of Japanese games, but also demonstrated significant potential for future franchise development.”

No further details about the future of the franchise have been announced. Presently, in addition to the main game, fans can extend their Nier experience on PlayStation 4 or PC via Steam with an additional content pack that adds several new subquests and three coliseums to the experience. The content pack also unlocks the ability to obtain costumes from NieR: Replicant, such as a “Destroyer Outfit” for A2 and the “Young Man’s Outfit” for 9S.

