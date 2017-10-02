Rob Kardashian Determined To Lose Weight And Make A Comeback, ‘KUWTK’ Star Inspired By Daughter Dream

Rob Kardashian is ready to make a comeback following his very public breakup with Blac Chyna, it has been alleged. The reality star is reportedly keen to get back in shape and regain his health — all because of his daughter Dream.

According to TMZ, the 30-year-old sock designer is hellbent on getting his life back after his controversial split with his baby mama. Apparently, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is determined to put all the dramas in the past and move on for the sake of Dream.

The gossip site noted that Rob has already hired a nutritionist and started working out again. This time, the father of one is reportedly pushing harder for it and has never been focused on losing weight.

The webloid added that Rob Kardashian’s goal is to get back to the “old Rob” without the help of his family or friends.

Despite Rob’s determination to get back in shape, sources claimed that his friends and family are skeptical that he can pull it off without their help. If rumors are to be believed, the reality star has already gained even more weight amid all the drama with Blac Chyna.

Radar Online claimed that the Rob & Chyna star is consuming close to 15,000 calories a day, adding that he is relying on food to cope with all the stress of dealing with Blac Chyna.

But with Rob’s love for Dream, many believe that he might have a fighting chance to achieve his goal of losing weight.

Rob Kardashian currently has 50/50 custody of Dream and is required to pay Blac Chyna $20,000 a month in child support. However, it has been alleged that the money he’s paying his ex was being fronted largely by the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan.

According to TMZ, Rob is not making enough money on his own lately. The gossip site claimed that the reality star has no means to pay Blac Chyna on his own and might ask a judge to modify their child support agreement based on his income or lack thereof.

If that will be the case, Blac Chyna’s $20,000 a month of child support might be cut short.

So far, Rob Kardashian has yet to make an appearance ever since the controversial revenge porn. The reality star has yet to make any comment on issues related to him and Blac Chyna as well.

[Featured Image by Vantage News/IPx/AP Images]