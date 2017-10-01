Would You Want To Look Like Melania Trump? Bullied Cancer Survivor Shells Out Nearly $50,000 To Look Like Her

Since Melania Trump became the first lady, there have been several reports of women who’ve gone under the knife in an effort to look like her. Most of those cases have been strictly about vanity, but the most recent case may pull a little at your heartstrings.

Claudia Sierra, a 42-year old breast cancer survivor and former abuse victim, recently spent almost $50,000 to transform her “frail” body into one that resembled Melania Trump’s, according to The Daily Mail.

The mother-of-two underwent a lumpectomy and chemotherapy treatment, which eventually eradicated her cancer, but the invasive treatments took a toll on her body. And after she recovered, she wasn’t happy with her appearance anymore.

Overcoming a life-threatening illness, but being left with a body you’re not proud of is enough to get anyone down in the dumps. Unfortunately, Claudia’s issues with self-esteem started early in her childhood and are deeply rooted. According to Claudia, boys used to make fun of her because she was darker than her classmates and had a larger nose. Because of this, Claudia took drastic measures to alter her appearance, like taping her nose down and trying to scrub off some of her color.

Those childhood wounds followed Claudia her well into her adult years, but the negative effect the cancer treatment had on her body was the last straw. Her breaking point came when the first man that she dated post-recovery told her that she looked too old for her age.

Cancer survivor spends $50,000 on surgery to emulate her idol Melania Trump https://t.co/MGKWR9fedW pic.twitter.com/T4utyAQZVE — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) October 1, 2017

“This year when I was dating a man, he asked me for my driver’s license, when I gave it to him he told me I looked a lot older than 41-years-old and that was the last straw,” said Claudia.

“That was the first date I had since cancer, it broke me apart, I knew I wanted to change everything about myself and have had around $50,000 worth of surgery now.”

Claudia then enlisted the services of Dr. Franklin Rose of Utopia Plastic Surgery who performed a breast augmentation, a tummy tuck, liposuction, Brazilian butt lift, eyelid lift, as well as a few more procedures last month, all in an effort to recreate Melania Trump’s look.

If you’re wondering why Claudia chose Melania’s look over other public figures, it’s because she feels connected to her.

“I wanted to have a polished structured look like Melania Trump, she is very glamorous and I like that, I didn’t want to appear as a frumpy, typical-soccer mom like before.” “I feel like the First Lady and I are very alike too, everyone puts her down yet she remains a powerful, strong woman and that’s what I want people to see in me.”

What do you think about this woman shelling out big bucks to look like Melania Trump? Do you think that she achieved her goal? Does she look like Melania Trump? Would you want to look like Melania Trump? You can sound off in the comment section below.

[Featured Image By Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]