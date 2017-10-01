Reason Behind Brock Lesnar Defeating Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe With One F-5 Revealed

Brock Lesnar is still the WWE Universal champion after defeating Braun Strowman at No Mercy. Many fans were not shocked by the result but a lot were surprised that Lesnar managed to beat Strowman with just one F-5. The latest backstage news has revealed the reason why Lesnar defeated Strowman, as well as Samoa Joe, with just one finishing move.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter(h/t Cageside Seats), Vince McMahon wants to make Brock Lesnar look unstoppable by having him defeat opponents with just one F-5. McMahon has set his sights on making Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34 and there is no stopping the WWE chairman from doing what he wants.

Lesnar first looked vulnerable in his feud with Samoa Joe in late June during their feud for the WWE Universal championship. Joe looked great in the build-up as he was able to attack Lesnar a couple of times and he even succeeded in putting “The Beast” to sleep. However, the Lesnar vs. Joe at Great Balls of Fire in July was underwhelming.

Fans were surprised by how quick the match was and why Lesnar was able to defeat Joe with just one F-5. It is despite Joe having the upper hand throughout the seven-minute match. Joe put Lesnar on the announce table before the match and he even applied his Coquina Clutch three times.

As recapped by WWE.com, the same thing happened between Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman this past month. Strowman looked unstoppable against Lesnar in the build-up as he was able to fend off “The Beast” several times. The “Monster Among Men” even no-sold a German Suplex from Lesnar and some fans were hoping that the WWE will turn Strowman into a star.

However, Brock Lesnar was able to retain the WWE Universal Championship after performing one F-5 on Braun Strowman. Again, the challenger had the upper hand during the nine-minute match wherein Strowman hit Lesnar with two running powerslams. Lesnar was able to kick out and he came back with his finisher for the victory.

The Wrestling Observer added that Vince McMahon does not only want Brock Lesnar to look strong heading to WrestleMania 34, but also Roman Reigns. “The Big Dog” looked unbeatable against John Cena at No Mercy when he kicked out from four Attitude Adjustments. Fans just have to accept that McMahon has already made the decision to crown Roman Reigns for the third time.

According to Sportskeeda, Brock Lesnar will have the rest of the year off before coming back in January to build up for his feud at the Royal Rumble, possibly against Finn Balor. The plans are still subject to changes but based on how the WWE booked Lesnar and Reigns moving forward, there is no stopping in inevitable.

