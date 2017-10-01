‘Stranger Things’ Season 2: Millie Bobby Brown Drops Gems On Eleven Ahead Of Release Date

The highly anticipated Season 2 of Stranger Things is returning to Netflix and we have the latest scoop on Millie Bobby Brown’s breakout role as Eleven. The upcoming season will feature new characters, more monsters and an episode centered around Eleven.

Stranger Things Season 2 release date is October 27, 2017, and all nine episodes will premiere on this date. The premiere episode will have a time jump of about 11 months after the events of the first season and the plot will explore the factors behind Will Byer’s disappearance.

Millie Bobby Brown revealed what fans can expect from Eleven in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. The 13-year old actress revealed that her character will speak more in Season 2 and even curse.

“I didn’t have much more vocabulary but the things I did have to say were really fun,” Brown said of her character. “There’s one curse word this season which was really different and funny.”

Brown revealed that Eleven is going to be learning how to be a normal teenager. Being raised in a laboratory, Eleven will struggle with adapting to society while having psychokinetic abilities.

Episode 7 of Stranger Things Season 2 will be centered around Eleven and explore the background of the mysterious character. The creators and showrunners of the series, The Duffer Brothers want to showcase Millie Bobby Brown’s talent by creating a plot centered around Eleven in Episode 7.

#StrangerThings2 returns to the Upside Down with new monsters and mysteries! Get exclusive scoop from the set: https://t.co/mg8UYM58f7 pic.twitter.com/IxjTXee6qY — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 27, 2017

When Eleven uses her powers in the first season she is temporarily weakened and suffers from nosebleeds. Her abilities improved as the season progressed and with Season 2 beginning a year after the events of the first, the characters abilities may improve significantly.

Although Barb won’t be returning in Season 2, The Duffer Brothers revealed that she will be part of Nancy’s storyline thus fans may get #Justice4Barb after all.

New cast members fans can expect includes Sean Astin as Bob Newby, who will have a relationship with Joyce. Sadie Sink portrays Max, who is a tomboy and her older brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery) is charismatic but violent tempered.

Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven still doesn’t talk much but is learning new words and probably still loves Eggos.

Stranger Things Season 2 returns in about three weeks on October 27.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]