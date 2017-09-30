‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Wilson Or Paulson? Freddie Smith And Christopher Sean Tease Sonny’s Ideal Match

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Ben Weston’s (Robert Scott Wilson) news about Will Horton (Chandler Massey) will deeply affect “Paulson.” Should Sonny Kiriakis be with Will, or stay with Paul Narita? Actors Freddie Smith and Christopher Sean were asked this question by SoapCentral. Find out what they had to say about “Wilson” and “Paulson.”

DOOL spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to risk finding out what could happen on the NBC soap opera.

Fans have favorite couples, even after one has moved on. Following Will’s death, Sonny grieved for a long time. Later, he would find himself giving into his feelings for Paul. With Ben’s claim that Will Horton is alive, what is going to happen with the characters? Viewers aren’t sure, but it seems everyone is rooting for either “Wilson” or “Paulson.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that even actors sometimes have their favorite pairings. While Freddie Smith and Christopher Sean tried to remain neutral, they were asked which man would be a better match for Sonny Kiriakis. Smith wouldn’t answer the question directly, but did hint that fans have fallen in love with Paul Narita.

“That one is a difficult one, because ‘Paulson’ has become a huge part of the story, and people have fallen in love with them. I think Christopher and I as actors became extremely comfortable, and the characters became extremely comfortable and in love with each other.”

However, there is the history between Will and Sonny. Some fans have never let go of that and held onto hope that Chandler Massey would return one day.

“It’s a very, very interesting triangle to play. And I can’t say, because I can’t pull from real life. I haven’t had someone I was married to be supposedly murdered and come back from the dead right before I was about to get married, so I don’t know.”

There is also the fact that Sonny never stopped loving the dead Salemite, according to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest. In fact, in the magazine, Freddie Smith revealed that each time Sonny looks at Ari, he sees Will.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Paul wants to marry Sonny despite Ben’s revelation. Unfortunately, Sonny can’t do it. The reason isn’t that he wants Will, but he doesn’t want the possibility of Will being alive looming over their heads. It wouldn’t be fair and he needs to find out for sure if Will is dead or alive.

Two generations of #DAYS power couples? Yes, PLEASE! ???? #Jarlena #WilSon ????: @deidrehall_official A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Sep 14, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

What do you think of what Freddie Smith and Christopher Sean said about Sonny Kiriakis? Are you rooting for “Wilson” or “Paulson” on Days Of Our Lives? If Will Horton is alive, should Sonny reconcile or continue with his plans to marry Paul Narita?

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NATAS]