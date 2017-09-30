‘Poldark’ Season 3, Episode 1 On PBS: The Cast, Official Synopsis, And When It Airs

The long wait for Poldark Season 3 is almost over. The third season of the popular series will return as part of PBS’ Sunday night presentation of Masterpiece. From who is starring in the cast to when Episode 1 airs — here is everything you need to know about the premiere of Poldark Season 3.

What is Poldark based on?

Poldark is an adaptation of Winston Graham’s popular series of novels. As Digital Spy previously reported, Season 3 will adapt the fifth Poldark novel, The Black Moon, in its entirety, and the first half of the sixth novel in the series, The Four Swans.

A bit of trivia

The novels were originally adapted for television in the 1970’s. Robin Ellis played Ross in the original series. He now plays Reverend Halse, an antagonistic figure to Ross, in the current adaptation.

Who stars in Season 3?

The main cast from Season 1 and 2 have returned. Aidan Turner reprises his role as Ross Poldark and Eleanor Tomlinson as Ross’ wife, Demelza. Heida Reid continues starring as Ross’ first love and the new Mrs. Warleggan, Elizabeth.

While Jack Farthing returns as the series’ ambitious villain, George Warleggan. Caroline Blakiston will also return as Ross’ feisty Aunt Agatha. Someone has to keep George in line!

What about Caroline Penvenen and Dr. Dwight Enys?

Both characters and their portrayers, Gabriella Wilde and Luke Norris, will return for Season 3. Fans of the characters will be happy to know that Episode 1 involves both of the star-crossed lovers in a major storyline.

Who is new to the cast?

Actors Tom York and Harry Richardson join the Season 3 cast as Demelza’s brothers, Sam and Drake Carne, respectively. Also new to the ensemble is Ellise Chappell as Elizabeth’s cousin Morwenna, who George brings aboard as Geoffrey-Charles’ governess.

When and where is it airing?

Poldark Season 3 begins airing at 9 p.m. EST on PBS.

How long will it be?

The season premiere will last nearly two-hours, as the first two episodes that originally aired in the U.K. over the course of two weeks have been joined together for a single episode. PBS did the same thing with the first season of Victoria. The remaining episodes of the season will last roughly fifty-two minutes apiece.

How many episodes are there in Season 3?

PBS will air Season 3 as eight episodes.

Where can I binge watch the previous season?

Season 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on Amazon Prime.

What is the first episode about?

The official synopsis for Episode 1 presented on PBS’ press room website is as follows.

“George has everything going for him: Elizabeth, an heir, the Poldark lands, his own church. Meanwhile, Demelza’s brothers, Sam and Drake, take up preaching. After Caroline and Dwight elope, Dwight vanishes.”

What’s in store for Ross and Demelza?

The Inquisitr explains what to expect for the lovelorn couple with a few mild spoilers here.

When does the new season of Poldark start?

Poldark Season 3 premieres on PBS, Sunday, October 1 at 9 p.m. EST.

[Featured Image by Mammoth Screen for BBC and MASTERPIECE]