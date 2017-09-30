‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill Beds His Son’s Wife, Steffy Ends Up Pregnant — Who’s The Daddy?

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers reveal a huge shocker is on the way. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) hatches a plan to break up Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) happy marriage. Bill believes the best way to get payback on Liam is to take his wife away from him. In Bill’s mind, that would be the ultimate revenge on Liam for stealing Spencer’s publications from him. The only thing is, Bill may have a huge problem on his hands when Steffy ends up pregnant and doesn’t know who her baby’s father is.

There’s no question that B&B is setting the stage for Bill and Steffy to have an affair. Liam has been neglecting his wife to help Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) rebuild her building that his father destroyed. While his motives with Sally is to fix a wrong that Bill made, Steffy still isn’t happy about his partnership with her.

The Spectras have a long history with the Forresters. Not even a year ago, Sally stole Forrester Creations’ designs and tried to pass them off as her own. If it wasn’t for Thomas Forrester (Pierson Fode), she would have gone to jail. Instead, Thomas believed in her and funded Spectra’s comeback. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Steffy vowed to never forgive Sally for not only stealing the designs, but luring Thomas to Spectra.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Bill and Steffy will grow closer in the weeks ahead. They don’t specify how close, but it’s safe to assume that they will hit the sheets pretty soon. On Friday’s Bold and the Beautiful episode, Steffy opened up about her infertility problems. She admitted they have been trying to have a baby for some time, but haven’t had any luck.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Steffy will turn up pregnant in the next few weeks and will be confused who the baby’s father is. She slept with both men around the same time, making it nearly impossible to determine the father. When it all comes out, Bill could use it to his advantage by claiming he stole everything from Liam, including his possibility of having a family with Steffy.

Do you think Steffy and Bill will hit the sheets soon? Do you think she could end up pregnant?

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

