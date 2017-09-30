‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Freddie Smith Says Sonny Had No Closure, Explains Importance Of Will’s Return

Days Of Our Lives spoilers teased the return of a fan-favorite character. So far, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) has only appeared once. However, he will have a lot more scenes in the near future, especially with his father, Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo.) How will his resurrection affect Sonny Kiriakis? Freddie Smith talked to SoapCentral about the storyline. He said that Sonny didn’t have closure and Will’s return is important.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

It is always painful when somebody loses a loved one. However, when guilt is involved, it can make it so much worse. This is what happened with the couple known as “Wilson.”

A love triangle between Will, Sonny, and Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) complicated things. At one point, Will and Sonny decided they needed some space. While Sonny was overseas, Will was murdered by Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson.) Part of his grief was the guilt that they never mended things before the killing.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that this will play into Sonny’s decision to search for his first husband. Paul will be disappointed that the wedding is called off. However, he understands and will actually try to help locate the Salemite, who is rumored to be alive.

“It’s not like Sonny and Will broke up and then he left town. This is his husband who he wanted to spend the rest of his life with, and he was murdered. So with him coming back, that’s a whole different realm of emotions, and it’s got to be dealt with, because there was definitely no closure. So it’s going to be a really big thing for Christopher’s character, how Paul will react in the sense of accepting Sonny’s emotional roller coaster during this time.”

There is no confirmation on if Will will return permanently or just temporarily. Either way, Sonny has to deal with the memory of his first husband. That has already cropped up in dreams and conversations with Paul. One thing that is a testament to the strong bond of “Paulson” is honesty and understanding. Paul not only gets why finding Will is important, but will actually try to help Sonny in his quest for the truth.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that even though Paul understands Sonny’s perspective, he will be disappointed. He might have issues with him searching for his first love. Especially when they were so close to being married. Just how understanding can a guy be when going through something like this?

What do you think of what Freddie Smith revealed about Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Max Morse/Getty Images for GLAAD]