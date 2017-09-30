‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Marci Miller On Abigail’s Reaction And Chabby’s Life-Altering Decision

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of October 2 reveal that Abigail will have a pretty strong reaction to Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson.) In an interview with SoapCentral, Marci Miller discussed the storyline. She teased what fans can expect and hinted that “Chabby” would make a life-altering decision.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

On Friday’s episode, Ben crashed the double wedding. NBC released a preview clip that teases what is coming up next week. While being hauled away, the Necktie Killer will claim that Will Horton (Chandler Massey) is alive. While that is shocking by itself, fans are going to be surprised at how Abigail reacts.

According to a sneak peek picture, Abby punches Ben in the face. It doesn’t appear that he is too injured because later, he is interrogated. Even though he is told that many people saw Will’s dead body, Ben stands by his claim. He replies that “the dude is alive.” He seems pretty convinced by it, too.

This storyline might end up meshing with the flashbacks of Clyde Weston (James Read.) It is revealed to expect Ben to remember an important conversation between himself and his biological father.

In Marci Miller’s interview, the actress discussed what else fans can expect on Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers reveal that there will be chaos and mayhem during the “Chabby” and “Paulson” wedding.

“This person walks in the door and just totally rocks her world. And she’s forced to make a choice and figure out, ‘What do we do now? Can we go on with the wedding? Can we not go on with the wedding?’ When this person walks in, it sets a whole heap of other things in motion.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers indicate that Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Abigail will get married later next week. However, they abandon their original plans. “Chabby” will have a small and private ceremony to solidify their union as man and wife. They are not going to allow a villain from the past dictate their present or their future.

“I mean we definitely get the chance to exchange our vows and communicate to one another the way that we feel and the way that we have felt. The love that they have for each other is really special and really unique compared to the relationships that either one of them have ever been in in the past. And they covered so much ground to get to this place, so I think it’s cool for them to have the moment to just stand across from each other and look at each other and say, ‘You’re it for me. You’re the one.'”

The actress was also asked about Chad and Abigail’s longevity. What makes them stick together despite everything that is being thrown their way? What makes them stay together after everything they have already been through?

“But I think the idea is they fall down, they get back up, and they’re stronger. Then they fall down again, they get up again, and they’re stronger still. All the things that they’ve been through, it makes them who they are, and it makes them more willing and wanting to fight for one another.”

What do you think of what Marci Miller said about “Chabby” on Days Of Our Lives? Are you happy that Chad and Abigail continue to marry despite Ben Weston crashing the double wedding?

