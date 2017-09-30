Kylie Jenner Adds New October Lip Kits And Eye Shadow Palette To Her Cosmetics Line

Kylie Jenner isn’t letting a rumored pregnancy get in the way of business. The 20-year-old just announced new fall additions to her Kylie Cosmetics line, which are set to launch on October 6 at 3 p.m. PST.

Jenner gave fans a look at five new matte lip kit colors via social media Thursday before showing off the new eye shadow collection, dubbed the Purple Palette, on Friday.

The new matte lipsticks include a range of shades from Wicked, which is a deep purple, to a pumpkin-like shade called Butternut.

There are also the more subdued colors of Autumn (coral pink), Libra (extremely light pink), and Hazel (a nude tan shade.)

Cosmopolitan reported on the announcement as Jenner and friend Jordyn Woods took to the new Kylie Cosmetics YouTube channel to try on all five shades.

The site quotes Kylie as saying not even Jordyn has seen the new fall colors prior to the YouTube debut.

“Jordyn, actually, has never seen them before. Usually I show her all my colors. She’s kind of my model, she tries on all my colors for me… But I kept these colors from her because I really wanted her first impression.”

The friends then go on to model each of the lip kits, which don’t necessarily compliment both of their complexions, as Cosmo reported.

“Libra, Jordyn declares, is not for her. But Kylie recommends that light light shade as part of an ombre lip.”

Woods also jokingly questioned how Jenner came up with the idea for the yellow-tinted Butternut lip kit as she asked if she was eating squash soup when the idea hit.

“What, were you just like, eating squash soup and you were like, downing it, and you were like, hmm?”

In addition to the interesting new fall lip colors, Kylie announced the introduction of a brand new eye shadow palette. The Purple Palette is also launching October 6 as part of Kylie Cosmetics Fall Collection.

In true Kylie fashion, the cosmetics mogul took to Snapchat to showcase swatches from the Purple Palette.

It seems Jenner’s fans are enjoying the new colors as they comment on Kylie Cosmetics’ Instagram posts. Some users called the Purple Palette a must have, while others simply stated they’re already obsessed with it.

So far, no prices have been announced for the fall 2017 lip kits and eye shadow palette, but fans can assume they will be consistent with Kylie Cosmetics pricing.

Lip kits sell for $29 each, and include both a matte lipstick and a lip liner. Kylie’s Bronze Palette and Burgundy Palette eye shadows each sell for $42, and include nine shades as does the new Purple Palette.

The fall colors come on the heels of Jenner’s back-to-school shades, which were released in mid-September. It appears Kylie is keeping busy with her booming cosmetics business as rumors continue to swirl around her.

Visit the Kylie Cosmetics official site for more information and to purchase the fall line on October 6.

