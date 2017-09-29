Khloe Kardashian Claims She Never ‘Fake Tried’ To Conceive With Lamar Odom, Instead Claims He Was Sterile

Khloe Kardashian was accused of “fake trying” to get pregnant with Lamar Odom’s baby after she appeared shocked that a fertility doctor found her to carry fewer eggs than many women her age. Since the announcement of her pregnancy, the mom-to-be has also been facing criticism by those who said that she went through expensive fertility treatments just to appease Lamar Odom. Later, upon reflecting on the relationship, Khloe confessed that she didn’t want to have a baby with Lamar because of his drug issues, and felt bringing a child into the relationship wasn’t smart.

Earlier today, an Instagram user came for Khloe, saying she was upset with the way Khloe handled her fertility issues storyline. Khloe Kardashian took to defending herself on Instagram against the user.

She wrote:

“But once we went through the fertility treatments and we realized the problem did not lie within me.”

So while Khloe Kardashian admits that she went through some serious fertility treatments, she concedes that her ex-husband was “the problem” instead of her. She also added, “It takes two to conceive” when defending herself.

The reality star is reportedly expecting a child with NBA star Tristan Thompson, but has not confirmed or denied this assertion publicly.

Some are, however, wondering if the rumors are true due to the fact that Khloe is continuing to post selfies on Instagram that show off her toned “revenge body.” Many users are commenting that she doesn’t “look pregnant” to them and that they think the story is all fabrication.

Two of Khloe Kardashian’s sisters are also supposedly expecting as well. Kim Kardashian has confirmed that she will be a new mom via surrogacy, and it is rumored that the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie Jenner, is also expecting a baby in the coming months. This has not been confirmed or denied by Kylie either, however there are already rumors that Khloe and Kylie are planning a sexy photoshoot to show off their matching baby bumps. If reports and rumors are correct, both women will be expecting their babies around the same time, in early 2018. Kim Kardashian is also expecting her newest bundle of joy around that time period.

