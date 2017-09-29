Where Are ‘Malcolm In The Middle’ Stars Now? Could Frankie Muniz Performing On ‘DWTS’ Spark A Reboot?

Former Malcolm In The Middle star, Frankie Muniz, has been burning up the dance floor on Dancing With the Stars. Fans of his former Fox comedy now wonder what happened to the actors on the show, and could there any chance that Malcolm In The Middle could have a reboot like the Gilmour Girls or Fuller House?

Frankie Muniz, “Malcolm”

He played the boy genius on Malcolm In The Middle, and now Muniz is currently on DWTS and burning up the dance floor. Fans of the actor are aware that he suffered a serious back injury seven years ago, which he has to now deal with when he is not practicing his stellar dance moves.

Since MITM, Muniz has been in Road To Capri and Hot Bath an’ a Stiff Drink 2.

Justin Berfield, “Reese”

Fans of Malcolm In The Middle will find it a bit ironic that it was bratty brother Reese who was the dancing master, substituting for his dad, attending dance lessons with his mom. Now, according to Hello Giggles, the actor spends most of his time behind the scenes.

“As Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer at Virgin, Berfield oversees a full service development team responsible for the packaging and production of commercial quality film, television and digital short form content that is reflective of the Virgin brand.”

Erik Per Sullivan, “Dewey”

Quirky Dewey delighted fans with his secret talents including speaking Swedish on one episode. This is not a far cry from Sullivan’s real talents. With a mom from Sweden, the American-born actor had gone to Sweden every year, and speaks a bit of the language.

Lately, he has basically fallen off of the map and is no longer acting or on social media, no one knows what he is doing.

Chris Masterson, “Francis”

Playing the troubled rebel Francis, Masterson hilariously portrayed a teen who challenged all authority.

Since the show, he had guest starred on a cornucopia of shows including That 70s Show, before he began to devote all of his energy into deejaying.

Jane Kaczmarek, “Lois”

In her seven-time Emmy nominated role, Kaczmarek portrayed the stressed-out Lois, who as the mother of three rambunctious boys, hoped for a little girl, to give her a respite, but wound up with more trouble in baby boy Jamie.

Since Malcolm In The Middle, she has been in Playing House and even guest starred on The Middle.

First time the whole Malcolm gang was together in over 6 years! A post shared by Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz4) on Sep 18, 2012 at 9:58am PDT

Bryan Cranston, “Hal”

Before Malcolm In The Middle, Bryan Cranston memorably guest starred on Seinfeld as the depraved dentist, but after MITM, is when he achieved his greatest success in Breaking Bad.

Cranston has brought up the most buzz about a reboot. He spoke to E News! about the possibility of a Malcolm In The Middle reboot.

First, Cranston made it clear that he would really like to do it, and that he still keeps in touch with the former cast.

“I sure hope so. I really do, for no other reason than that I miss those people like crazy and I stay in touch with them. The boys are doing great and Jane [Kaczmarek] is doing wonderfully and I’d love to.

Then, Cranston discussed where the show would have to start in order to make a reboot work. It certainly sounds like he knows exactly the direction he would like to see Malcolm In The Middle head towards.

“There’s a possibility we want to start talking about the possibility of putting together a story that makes sense about that family 10 years or 12 years later.”

Do you think that Frankie Muniz performing on Dancing With The Stars will spark a Malcolm In The Middle reboot? Who is your favorite MITM character? Please share your thoughts below.

