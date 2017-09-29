‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Mattie & Charlie Devastated By Divorce, Crystal Panics As Sharon Caught

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, October 2, reveal that Sharon’s (Sharon Case) demands have repercussions that she might not be able to handle. Sharon told Alice (Tamara Clatterbuck) on Friday that she wanted Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) back. Alice will make the call on Monday, but Sharon is in for a huge shock. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Alice may lie to the person holding Crystal and tell him that she is to be moved back to the safe house, as per the boss’s orders. Leo, the thug, holding Crystal, could follow the orders and escort her to the drop-off point.

However, their well-thought out plan won’t be foolproof. Young and the Restless spoilers preview for Monday, October 2, shows Leo shoving Sharon around as he demands answers. Alice and Crystal will be standing on the sidelines, horrified as to what’s happening. Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) are also watching from a spot nearby and are also equally rattled. Sharon will be caught off-guard and will have to face off with a thug who clearly wants to hurt her. She will have to use her wits in order to save herself and those she cares about in a tension-filled episode that will keep viewers riveted.

???? is hitting the ❇️ for Lily & Cane on #YR, but we still ???? @thedanielgoddard & @christeladnana! #WorldEmojiDay A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Jul 17, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Elsewhere in Genoa City, the Ashby twins will hear some devastating news. Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) and Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) will sit down with their parents who will tell them that they are going to get divorced. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that the two will shed tears, but Lily (Christel Khalil) and Cane (Daniel Goddard) will decide that this is the best course of action for their family at the moment.

Young and the Restless spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry reveal that although Lily’s feelings for Cane run deep, she cannot deal with Juliet’s (Laur Allen) baby on the way. In the meantime, Juliet won’t let this opportunity pass and will be making some passes at Cane soon. The question remains if Cane will want to move on with his new family or will he want to make things right with Lily and the twins. Do you think Young and the Restless writers should really break up one of this soap’s most beloved couples? What do you think about Sharon’s fate, who will save her?

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]