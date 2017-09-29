Jingle Cruise Not Likely To Return To Disneyland This Christmas — Will It Come Back To Magic Kingdom?

Each and every Christmas season, both Disneyland and Walt Disney World bring about great activities, events, and decorations, but there may be one less bit of enjoyment this year. Rumors are flying around that the Jungle Cruise’s holiday transformation into the Jingle Cruise won’t take place out in California in 2017. Now, Disney fans are beginning to wonder if the version in Magic Kingdom in Florida is going to be without it too.

According to MiceChat, the holiday overlay for the Jungle Cruise in Disneyland will not be taking place this year. It was late August when Disney first made the decision to nix the idea for this upcoming holiday season, but the “Jingle Cruise” was just recently removed from the official website which sealed the deal.

The reasoning behind going without it this year is that the crowds at Disneyland have been quite big lately, and they simply can’t afford to shut the attraction down for two weeks. That is the amount of time it would take to change it over for Christmas, and right now, they can’t afford to do it.

The Jungle Cruise is a very popular attraction that often has wait times near or more than an hour. If the ride is shut down for two weeks, all of those guests throughout the day will only make other attraction lines longer.

MiceChat states Disneyland’s Erin Glover has confirmed that Jungle Cruise will not be an attraction with the holiday layover this year. Rumors are floating around that it could be totally redone for 2018, but no confirmation on that as of yet.

Now, this has led many to wonder what will happen with the Jingle Cruise in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. For now, it appears to be safe and it is likely to return for the 2017 holiday season, but there has been no official word as of yet.

It is not listed on the official website showing the holiday celebrations at Walt Disney World, but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen. For now, the Jingle Cruise page doesn’t exist, but that isn’t uncommon for events when it is out of season.

The Jingle Cruise started during the holiday season back in 2013 and it appeared to be quite popular with guests at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. While it still may return to California one day, there simply isn’t enough time to transform it this year. Christmas won’t be as jolly without the holiday layover for Jungle Cruise, but Magic Kingdom could still have its collection of corny festive jokes.

