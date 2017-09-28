Kate Middleton spends far too much on her fashionable attire, and her shopping habits are both “disgusting” and “outrageous,” at least according to an outspoken British politician who sits in parliament — and represents the district where the Duchess of Cambridge as well as the other members of the royal family make their homes, according to a shocking report Thursday in the United Kingdom’s Daily Mirror newspaper.

First-term Labour Party Member of Parliament Emma Dent Coad has alarmed the British public and members of her own party his week with harsh comments about her own constituents the royals. Not only has she now slammed Kate Middleton, wife of the heir to the British throne, Prince William — but earlier in the week it was reported that she took a verbal knife to William’s younger brother Prince Harry and family patriarch Prince Philip, the 96-year-old Duke of Edinburgh.

Dent Coad accused the husband of Queen Elizabeth II of cheating on the long-reigning monarch “for quite a few years.” The politician aimed just as low in her shot at Prince Henry of Wales, better known as Prince Harry, accusing him of faking his ability to pilot an Apache helicopter when the now-33-year-old prince served in Afghanistan with the British Army Air Corps. Read the full Inquisitr coverage of 62-year-old Dent Coad’s pointed remarks about Princes Harry and Philip by clicking on this link.

After her broadside at the princes delivered at a private event earlier in the week, Dent Coad then took aim at Kate Middleton, 35, in comments made to Britain’s Sky News broadcasting service, according to a report in Britain’s Daily Star newspaper.

After condemning the Duchess’s fashion spending as “disgusting,” she specifically singled out what she said was a £150 expense — that would be about $200 in United States currency — for criticism.

“That’s a food bill for a family of four,” Dent Coad claimed. “That’s absolutely outrageous.” The Labour Party politician added that in her opinion, the British taxpayer “should not be funding” the royals’ lifestyle and living expenses despite the fact that as their district’s MP, she is obligated to advocate for the interests of her constituents.

“Their MP thinks the system is ridiculous,” Dent Coad said. “We should not be funding them.”

The Kensington district has long been a stronghold of Britain’s conservative party, but Dent Coad in June’s parliamentary elections won a stunning, and very narrow victory, unseating Conservative incumbent Victoria Borwick with a slim 20-vote margin after three recounts, making Dent Coad the first member of the left-wing Labour Party to represent the royal family in their home district.

Dent Road also attacked Britain’s publicly-funded, official TV network, the BBC, for what she said was “propaganda” in the national broadcaster’s coverage of Kate Middleton and the royal family, and the MP compared Kate Middleton to U.S. reality television personality Kim Kardashian.

“I say the Middletons are like the Kardashians now, because they are such film stars,” Dent Coad declared. “I would say if we are going to have princes and princesses then I would rather it was the Beckhams [i.e. soccer star David Beckham and his wife, former Spice Girl singer Victoria Beckham], because they have earned their own money.”

[Featured Image by Mark Large/Getty Images]