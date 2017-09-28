Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo Fail At Construction, Joy-Anna’s Husband Struggled With House Before Wedding

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are known as the stylish couple but not for being particularly handy. In the latest Counting On short by TLC, Jinger and Jeremy revealed that their biggest shortcoming as a couple is in house construction. On the other hand, it looks like Joy-Anna Duggar’s husband, Austin Forsyth, seemed to able to take on the project of renovating the house they planned to move in after their wedding. At least, Jinger’s husband had enough money to rent a comfortable home in Texas.

The new season of Counting On is all about Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s wedding. The show recounts how the family picked Joy’s wedding dress, how her to-be husband got his hands dirty to get their house fixed up, and how the entire family banded together to make the event a success.

In the clip, in which Austin Forsyth decides to build a vaulted ceiling for their living space, he struggles to install the laminated beam with the help of Jedediah, the younger brother of Joy. In that section, the TLC interviewer asks Jinger and Jeremy whether they know what the purpose of the “lam” beam is.

The couple showed total confusion over the term, with Jinger saying, “no idea” as the reply. Considering that the Duggars like their daughter’s husband to be knowledgeable about handiwork, it was a surprise for the fans to see Jeremy so lost.

While building houses and construction is not a strong suit for Jeremy, he also boasts other skills that other Duggar husbands do not have. He used to be a professional soccer player for Major League Soccer and the North American Soccer League. He also is a pastor-in-training, which means that he is much more learned than others.

Another way that Jinger and Jeremy set themselves apart is their wardrobe choices. Unlike other Duggar girls, Jinger loves to wear pants. Also, it looks like they are thinking about moving abroad to advance Jeremy’s career.

Despite the fact that Jinger and Jeremy got married first, Joy-Anna and Austin are expecting a baby before them. Earlier this month, the 19-year-old new bride and her husband announced that she was pregnant. This sparked a series of “shotgun” wedding rumors, with many fans speculating that the couple conceived out of wedlock.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo had their wedding in November and traveled to Australia and New Zealand for their honeymoon.

