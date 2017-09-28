Prince William And Kate Middleton Don’t Show PDA For This Shocking Reason

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been married for six years and have been photographed together all over the world, but they are rarely seen showing any displays of affection. As a young couple in love, why would the Duke and Duchess not want to show off how they feel about each other?

Myka Meier, a Royal etiquette expert, says that there are no rules when it comes to how royal couples act together in public, but there is a good explanation as to why William and Kate almost never show affection.

“There is no actual etiquette or royal protocol that says the couple must refrain from PDA. The likely reasoning is more that while traveling on tour such as the India trip, technically the couple are working representatives of the British Monarchy. The couple are likely to show very little PDA, if any, to remain professional during their designated roles abroad,” says Meier.

Members of the royal family are essentially heads of state, which means when they are making official visits and appearances, it wouldn’t make sense for the couple to act like dating teenagers.

However, when the two are in a more casual atmosphere, like a sporting event, they have been known to hold hands, put their arms around each other, and hug. They do like to have fun; there is just an appropriate time and place for certain kinds of behavior.

As for William’s younger brother Harry, things have been a little different. This past week at the Invictus Games, the younger prince and his girlfriend, Meghan Markle, held hands as they walked to the wheelchair tennis event. They didn’t seem to mind who was watching, as they smiled at each other and whispered into each other’s ears during the match.

Even though William doesn’t show affection the way his brother does, his marriage is still a strong, happy one. He and Kate are expecting their third child next spring, and the Duchess will soon be making her first appearance since announcing her pregnancy.

Middleton is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness, which has kept her out of the public eye for a few weeks. She even missed Prince George’s first day of school. However, she seems to be doing better and will be attending a reception for World Mental Health Day on October 10th with William and Harry.

Chances are, though, we won’t see any hand holding.

[Featured Image by Scott Barbour/Getty Images]