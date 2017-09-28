Huge Update On The Rumored Reunion Of The Shield At ‘TLC’

Many fans are excited for TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs because of the rumored reunion of The Shield. The WWE teased the reunion on Monday Night Raw when The Miztourage attacked Roman Reigns. However, the latest update has revealed that The Shield might not be facing The Miztourage in their reunion match.

As recapped by WWE.com, Roman Reigns was the guest on “The MizTV” segment this past Monday on Raw, in which The Miz made multiple references to The Shield. Reigns went on to face The Miz, but he was attacked by The Miztourage after the match. The Miz, Bo Dallas, and Curtis Axel went on to mock The Shield by doing their trademark fist bump on the fallen body of Reigns. Fans were waiting for Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, the reigning tag team champions, to make the save and make the reunion official, but it did not happen.

According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, The Shield vs. The Miztourage at TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs is not yet set in stone. The WWE is still looking to find much better opponents for The Shield since Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel have been jobbers for the majority of their careers. The Shield is one of the greatest stables in WWE history, and no one believes that The Miztourage has a shot at defeating them.

Sportskeeda reports that the reason why the WWE is interested in the reunion of The Shield is to keep up with the NFL season. Also, The Shield having the match at TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs will give fans nostalgia, since they made their debut on the same pay-per-view in 2012. The Shield defeated the trio of Ryback, Kane, and Daniel Bryan in a hellacious Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match.

The report added that The Miztourage was used to spark the interest in the possible reunion of The Shield. Their opponents won’t be revealed just yet, but there have already been names being dropped. One of them is Braun Strowman, who defeated Dean Ambrose this past Monday on Raw. Strowman will take on Seth Rollins next week, and it could lead to the reunion of The Shield since Reigns is a rival of the “Monster Among Men.”

On the other hand, Roman Reigns will get a shot at winning the Intercontinental Championship next week on Monday Night Raw when he challenges The Miz. Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel are surely going to be at ringside, so fans should tune in if the WWE continues to tease the reunion of The Shield.

The Shield may reunite at TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs on October 22 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins have not teamed up together since their breakup in 2014. They have powerbombed people on tables and battled each other in a Triple Threat Match, but a proper reunion will surely give the fans that nostalgic feeling.

[Featured Image by WWE]