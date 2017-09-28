‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Premiere Spoilers: Episode 1 Synopsis Released, What To Expect In ‘Mercy’

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers tease that Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and the others will be ready to fight. Recently, the synopsis for the premiere episode was finally released. Although a bit vague, it does hint what can be expected from Alexandria, Hilltop, and the Kingdom.

TWD spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the AMC series.

According to the press center for AMC networks, the title of The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere is “Mercy.” However, don’t expect Rick to be offering any of it to Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors.

“Rick and his group, along with the Kingdom and Hilltop, have banded together to bring the fight to Negan and the Saviors.”

TWD spoilers reveal that Rick will offer Negan and the Saviors an ultimatum. However, the villain isn’t the type to negotiate. He is the one that does the negotiating, so his response will be interesting.

There are also reports from the set to expect a lot of explosions and gunfire. The casualty rate will be high, there is no doubt about that. Hopefully, no fan-favorite characters end up losing their lives. However, considering the nature of the television show, viewers will probably be saying goodbye to at least one of them.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Melissa McBride, Danai Gurira, and Norman Reedus have also shared teasers about the upcoming season. The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers indicate that there are up to 10 explosions per episode. It was also revealed that each time somebody turns around, something is getting blown up or a person is getting plummeted with bullets. It is going to be an explosive season, that’s for sure.

All of the cast members seem really excited about Season 8. Even Andrew Lincoln, who is glad that Rick Grimes is finally fighting back. As for McBride and Reedus, they are happy that the group is back together again. It was difficult for the actors, and fans, to see Daryl and Carol separated. Hopefully, they will both survive “All-Out War” with Negan and the Saviors.

What do you think is going to happen in The Walking Dead Season 8? The premiere airs on AMC on October 22.

