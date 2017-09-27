Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Are Reportedly Trying For Another Baby After ‘Devastating’ IVF Failure

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are trying for another baby after a “devastating loss” due to a failure in their IVF treatments, In Touch Weekly is reporting.

A source close to the magazine reveals that Gwen, 47, and Blake, 41, recently underwent in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments in order to have a baby together. And earlier this month, as In Touch Weekly reported at the time, the couple finally got the news they had been hoping and praying for: Gwen was pregnant!

“Gwen and Blake have made this baby their complete and total priority. They were so emotional and overwhelmed when they found out, and now they’re just focused on everything going smoothly. This baby is something they’ve both wanted for a long time.”

In fact, rumors even swirled that Gwen was concealing a baby bump.

Unfortunately for the couple, the pregnancy wasn’t viable, and Gwen wound up miscarrying.

Sources close to the couple say the two, especially Gwen, were “devastated.”

However, if there is a “silver lining” in this devastating loss, says the source, it’s this: the fact that she got pregnant at all means that it’s possible for her to get pregnant again.

“She had been afraid she wouldn’t be able to [get pregnant again]. Getting pregnant was a sign that she needed to keep pursuing IVF treatments. She knows it will happen again.”

And in fact, the couple, more optimistic than ever, are planning on undergoing another round of fertility treatments in the near future.

“They are very, very excited for the future.”

Gwen, for her part, already has three children from her first marriage, to Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3.

Blake Shelton, meanwhile, doesn’t have any children of his own, from either of his two previous marriages (to Kaynette Gern from 2003-2006 and Miranda Lambert from 2011-2015). However, as Us Magazine reported July of this year, Blake and Gwen’s sons are BFF’s. At the time, the family had gone fishing in Blake’s native Oklahoma.

Meanwhile, the kids’ biological father, Gavin Rossdale, is not particularly enthused about that relationship. As In Touch Weekly reported earlier this month, the pair share custody. But when the kids are with their dad, all discussion of Blake is off the table, according to a source, who says that Rossdale forbids the kids from even mentioning Blake’s name.

What’s more, says the source, Gavin is actively trying to sabotage Blake and Gwen’s relationship. However, says the insider, Blake has nothing to worry about from Gavin, and he (Blake) and Gwen are secure in their relationship. In fact, says the source, the pair even have a wedding in the future.

