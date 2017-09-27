Fans Believe They Found The Moment Khloe Kardashian Revealed She Was Pregnant To Boyfriend Tristan Thompson

It has recently been announced, though not confirmed by any members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, that Khloe Kardashian is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The 33-year-old’s inability to get pregnant with ex-husband Lamar Odom was documented on her reality series, but the rumored mom-to-be admitted that she was simply “fake trying” to get pregnant with his baby as she felt that his drug use would mean that she would be putting her baby in a bad situation.

Khloe Kardashian’s rumored pregnancy was announced just as her younger sister, Kylie Jenner’s alleged pregnancy with boyfriend Travis Scott also broke to the media. Neither has been confirmed or denied by the Kardashian family, and some have doubts that Khloe is even pregnant because she looks incredibly in shape for someone who is three months along.

But those hoping that Khloe Kardashian is actually expecting a baby think that they found the exact moment she told her boyfriend, Tristan. A recent trawl through the star’s Instagram feed found a photograph of the pair in late June, where Khloe took a photo of a polaroid of the pair with the words “Mom + Dad” written in ink below it. At the time, fans brushed it off as “cutesy” nicknames for one another, but now they think there is something more to the caption.

My birthday was incredible! Dream like almost! It's actually hard to put into words how special I feel and it's mainly because of this man right here! Thank you baby for treating me like a Queen every single day! Thank you to all of my friends and family for helping surprise me and for being the best anyone could ask for!! (Tap for glam details) A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 27, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

The June photographs, taken at Khloe’s birthday, have now been deleted, which also piques the fan’s curiosity. Some feel that Khloe deleted the photos after giving away a little too much information about the fact that she and Tristan were expecting. Some, however, think that her asking for a hangover cure the next day means she isn’t expecting at all, and the pair were just using the nicknames they use for one another.

Since splitting from ex-husband, Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian has slimmed down several sizes, and the star had her own show entitled Revenge Body, in which women who have broken up with their exes showcase new and improved physical versions of themselves. The star has been happily showing off her own revenge body for the past several months.

