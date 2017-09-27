‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Franco Won’t Keep Betsy’s Drew Secret, Sam Learns About Jason Morgan Twin Shocker

General Hospital spoilers tease that although Betsy (Deborah Strang) asked Franco (Roger Howarth) to keep the information she revealed about the Jason Morgan Twin called Drew a secret, Franco won’t keep the secret. Sam (Kelly Monaco) and finally Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) will learn the truth about Franco’s childhood companion. Franco, Sam, and Jason Morgan will also learn that Betsy did not tell the truth when she claimed that Drew died as a child.

Franco Learns About Drew, Jason Morgan’s Twin

Franco does not know that Betsy was not telling the truth when she claimed that Drew had died. However, Franco is relieved to learn that his “imaginary” childhood friend was, in fact, a real person.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Franco will later learn that Betsy’s claim that Drew died is not true. However, it is presently uncertain whether Drew is Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) still in a coma at the hospital in Port Charles or Patient 6 being held at the clinic in Russia where Ava (Maura West) is also a patient hoping to have her face restored.

Franco Won’t Keep The Secret About Drew

Betsy asks Franco to keep the information about the Jason twin Drew a secret, but Franco immediately tells Scott (Kin Shriner). Franco will also tell other people in his life. Liz (Rebecca Herbst) will learn about it. Sam (Kelly Monaco) will also learn about it. Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) will learn about it when he recovers from coma.

However, Franco would have trouble communicating with Sam (Kelly Morgan) who hates him because of the suffering he caused her in the past. However, she could learn the truth from Liz.

Franco Is Ready For A Fresh Start

The news about Jason’s twin, Drew, will come as a shock to everyone. However, General Hospital spoilers for Friday, September 29, state that Franco is ready for a fresh start after learning the truth about his childhood friend, Drew. He apparently feels that he has resolved an important issue about his past and that he is now ready to face the future.

General Hospital spoilers for October 2 tease that someone confronts Franco and demands an explanation. It is uncertain who demands an explanation and what the person wants to know. However, the matter is likely linked with the information about Jason’s twin, Drew.

General Hospital buzz indicates that the person could be Sam. It seems likely that Sam will learn about Drew before Patient 6 returns to Port Charles and before Jason Morgan recovers from a coma at the hospital.

Drew Did Not Die, He Was Sold To Helena Cassadine

The photo from his childhood showing him with a little companion sparked Franco’s curiosity and drove him to seek out Heather Webber (Robin Mattson) who refused to answer his questions. Webber’s silence forced Franco to go to his adoptive mother, Betsy Frank (Deborah Strang), who was at first unwilling to talk. However, she eventually revealed the truth that Franco’s childhood friend was really a twin, but not Franco’s Twin.

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Drew did not die as a child. He was probably sold to Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers) and taken away. The illegality of the transaction explains why Betsy was at first unwilling to tell Franco about it.

