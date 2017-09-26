Zayn Malik Is A Big Fan Of Taylor Swift, Calls Her New Music ‘Sick’

Zayn Malik had been relatively quiet of late, but he has come out in a new interview and expressed that he is a fan of Taylor Swift. His girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, has always been a big fan of Swift, but Malik recently shared his thoughts on Swift’s new music and made it clear that he is a fan of her new stuff.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Malik opened up about his Fifty Shades of Grey soundtrack partner and said that he likes her new music, especially her new hit single, “Look What You Made Me Do.”

“I have heard her new song, yeah it’s really cool!” Malik said. “I liked the video, I thought the video was really sick.”

Many have talked about Swift’s lyrics in the song, especially when it comes to the feuds that many think she is referencing. That is a subject that Malik did not want to touch, and he has decided to not look too far into the lyrics and meanings.

“I don’t like to overthink things, I just take it for how it is. I think creatively, it’s an amazing video, I think there’s a lot of cool ideas gone into it, a lot of hard work, obviously. And I respect that. I think it’s a cool idea, I’ve just seen it as that, that’s all I want to see it as I don’t really want to dwell on it.”

Not only is Malik into the new music that Swift has been putting out, but his girlfriend is also enjoying it.

“Yeah she does she loves it. She is definitely a big fan of Taylor,” Malik said. “She played me the song actually, so yeah she loves it.”

Swift is not just taking compliments without giving them back. She has previously talked to Malik about her opinion of him and is a big fan of his music as well. Malik shared what Swift thought of his music.

“I don’t get much feedback from my peers. I spoke a bit to Taylor. At Gigi’s house we briefly spoke and she told me she really enjoyed the album. It was nice to get some feedback. She said she thought I was cool, and I kind of blushed a bit and didn’t know how to take it.”

Both artists have put out some big hits in recent months, and the future is bright for both of them. Perhaps another project could be worked on between the two of them in the near future.

[Featured Image by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Images]