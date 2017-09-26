‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Together Sami & Lucas Try To Find Will, Together In Love Again?

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) may soon have a partner helping him to find his son, Will (Chandler Massey), and perhaps even to find love again. With Sami (Alison Sweeney) coming back in October, things may soon turn around for Lucas whose life is in a shambles at the moment. Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that when the ex-couple find out that there is a real possibility that Will may be alive, they will pair up to search for their son.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the double wedding of Sonny (Freddie Smith) and Paul (Christopher Sean), and Abby (Marci Miller) and Chad (Billy Flynn) is gatecrashed by a mysterious guest. Celeb Dirty Laundry indicated that the gatecrasher is none other than Ben (Robert Scott Wilson), the Necktie Killer, who escaped from the sanitarium. A suspicious comment made by the man who supposedly killed Will leads Lucas, Sami, Marlena (Deidre Hall), and John (Drake Hogestyn) to Memphis. Days of Our Lives spoilers also state that Paul and Sonny will also pitch in to locate Will. Everybody is on a mission to bring Will home to his family and friends in Salem, according to spoilers. Days of Our Lives fans should brace themselves for much more to be uncovered.

Two generations of #DAYS power couples? Yes, PLEASE! ???? #Jarlena #WilSon ????: @deidrehall_official A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Sep 14, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

By this time, Bonnie’s (Judi Evans) ruse will be long gone and forgotten. Adrienne will be back, and Lucas will find out that she never really dumped him. On the flip side, Justin (Wally Kurth) will be heartbroken at the news that what he and Adrienne shared was never real. Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Adrienne will be so touched at how deep Justin’s feelings run that something may develop between them during the trip.

This doesn’t mean that Lucas will be left high and dry at all. After all, what can bond two people together more than their firstborn son? Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Sami and Lucas, “Lumi,” could find some sweet romance of their own. Isn’t it about time that Lucas finds some happiness, even if it’s only a sliver at a time?

This week on #DAYS, a nightmare wedding crasher brings Chad and Abigail and Sonny and Paul's double wedding to a halt. pic.twitter.com/sFtQTZRFPO — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 25, 2017

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images]