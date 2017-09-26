Who Won ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ 2017 Tonight? ‘SYTYCD’ Finale Results

We said goodbye to another summer show tonight on So You Think You Can Dance 2017, as the SYTYCD finale aired on Fox. We were down to the final four dancers on SYTYCD Season 14, but who won So You Think You Can Dance 2017 tonight? Find out the SYTYCD 2017 finale results below in our So You Think You Can Dance 2017 spoilers.

Heading into tonight, we were down to the final four dancers. Those dancers were Lex Ishimoto, Koine Iwasaki, Kiki Nyemchek, and Taylor Sieve. They had their final performances last week, as they had a night full of dance. They performed a solo, a dance with their all-star partner, a group dance, and a dance with each of their fellow finalists. We also saw the return of choreographer Mia Michaels to the show.

After the dances were done, it was time for America to vote for their favorite dancer. The finalist with the most votes would be crowned the winner of So You Think You Can Dance Season 14. The judges have had a say in the results this season, but not now. This time it was all on America.

For tonight, it was all about dragging out the results for two hours. Cat Deeley was present, as were the other dancers from this season. We had a lot of special performances throughout the night, as the final four took the stage and entertained us one more time. This included encore performances picked by the judges.

The time was running out and it was time for Cat Deeley to finally reveal the winner of So You Think You Can Dance 2017. After all was said and done, it came down to Lex Ishimoto and Koine Iwasaki in the final two. They drug it out long enough, so Cat announced that America’s Favorite Dancer for Season 14 is Lex Ishimoto. He was a fan favorite for most of the season and never appeared in the bottom during the entire season, so this seemed like it was going to happen tonight. It was a long night, but it was a nice ending to the season, especially for Lex.

