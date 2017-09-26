Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s First PDA: Body Language Experts Weigh In

After more than a year of dating and a bunch of grainy paparazzi photos, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally went all out in their relationship during their first official public appearance together as a couple.

On Monday, the soon to be sixth in line to the British throne and the Suits actress graced the wheelchair tennis event at the Paralympic-style games in Toronto. The lovely pair arrived at the venue hand in hand, looking like a normal couple.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kept it low-key with their chic and casual attire. The 33-year-old royal sported a collared Invictus Games polo shirt and jeans while the 36-year-old actress donned a white button down blouse and distressed jeans. The couple also accessorized with matching sunglasses.

During their PDA-filled day out, Prince Harry and Meghan looked happy and relaxed despite all the cameras pointing in their direction. For the first time ever, the couple showed their affection for each other without trying to hide from the prying eyes of the media.

Now, body language experts are analyzing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s gestures towards each other.

The Daily Mail spoke with Dr. Lillian Glass, a California-based body language expert and asked about the couple’s latest sighting together. Glass immediately pointed out that Prince Harry has never looked this happy and relaxed since he was a little boy.

The expert, who has a Ph.D. in Communication Disorders, reiterated that the prince usually looks “tense” or “slightly worried.” Apparently, these emotions are not seen when he’s with Meghan.

“First of all, we’ve never seen Harry this relaxed with anybody,” Glass said. “That’s number one. Every girl he’s been with, there’s kind of been a distancing, an uptightness about him, a real formality. But with Meghan you really see there’s a connection.”

Glass also claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan showed signs of being “in step, literally.” According to the expert, the couple stayed in synchronization with each other throughout the event.

The couple was also noticeably very comfortable with each other’s company. Glass noted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not hold back in showing off their affection in public, something that is considered rare in the royal family.

“Their hands are intertwined. Her smile is very genuine, as is his with the raised cheeks the mouth open. This is the real deal here.”

The body language expert added that the couple’s apparent ease in front of the cameras is “a sign of true love.”

“It doesn’t matter if there are dozens of people watching. It’s just the world revolves around he and she. And that means love,” Glass said. “You don’t pay attention to anything else around you or anyone else. You’re not self-conscious.”

Meanwhile, the Express also spoke with author and body language expert Judi James. Interestingly, James thinks that Meghan Markle was the one putting in the most effort — at least in the latest photos.

“It appears to be Meghan putting in most of the effort to create the look of a loved-up couple in these shots while Harry tries very very hard to pull off a look of cool indifference that could even border on boredom.”

However, James pointed out that the prince has always been known for his poker face and that his “mask” slips when he talks to the actress.

Despite claims that the couple looked very comfortable being together in front of so many people, James noted that Meghan showed some tension at all the attention.

She explained that in one of the photos, the actress appeared to have a tight grasp on her bag, which she claimed was a sign of tension. Prince Harry, on the other hand, seems to project confidence and a complete lack of tension, according to James.

In another photo, where Prince Harry was walking in front and Meghan Markle following behind, James pointed that it is a much more “royal-looking” pose. The expert even compared it to the way Kate used to walk behind Prince William before they were engaged.

However, she pointed out that Prince Harry and Meghan were holding hands, adding that they are keen to define themselves as a couple in love.

Check out the photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first ever PDA at the Invictus Game below.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s First PDA: Body Language Experts Weigh In Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games 2017

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games 2017

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games 2017

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games 2017

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games 2017

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games 2017

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games 2017

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games 2017

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games 2017

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games 2017

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]