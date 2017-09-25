Jennifer Hudson Weight Loss: ‘The Voice’ Judge Lost 80 Pounds With Weight Watchers

Jennifer Hudson will be featured in a judges role for the first time on tonight’s premiere of The Voice Season 13 — and showing off a substantial weight loss in the process.

According to a new report, Jennifer Hudson, who previously starred as a contestant on American Idol, will be taking to the stage tonight alongside Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Miley Cyrus, and when she does, she’s sure to leave fans in shock at the amount of weight she’s lost since fans first met her years ago.

On September 25, Life & Style magazine shared a report regarding Jennifer Hudson’s weight loss, revealing that the Dreamgirls actress has lost a whopping 80 pounds with the help of Weight Watchers in recent years and is currently acting as a spokesperson for the brand.

As the magazine’s report explained, Jennifer Hudson has been keeping off the added pounds since 2010 and recently spoke out about her plans to stay healthy and in shape.

“I don’t have time to do much [exercise]. I just watch what I eat,” she said on the U.K. show Lorraine.

During the interview, Jennifer Hudson said that she was “very conscious” of what she puts into her body after going from a size 16 to a size 6 but also noted that she doesn’t want to lose all of her curves. Instead, she’s simply doing her best to stay fit.

“A [size] 2 and a 0, that’s not for me,” Jennifer Hudson told Oprah Winfrey in 2011.

When Jennifer Hudson first began dieting, the singer and actress admitted struggled as she attempted to deprive herself in an effort to lose weight. Then, she was able to embark on a different weight loss mentality as she cut certain items, including pasta, fried food, and red meat from her diet routine. As she explained, embarking on a strict diet often results in body malfunctions.

A post shared by NBC’s The Voice (@nbcthevoice) on Sep 9, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

Jennifer Hudson was announced as part of The Voice Season 13 cast earlier this year after first starring as a judge on the series’ U.K. version.

To see more of Jennifer Hudson and her co-stars, including Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Miley Cyrus, tune into new episodes of The Voice Season 13 on Monday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Trae Patton/NBC]