A ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member Is Seriously Confused By Lala Kent’s New Friendships With The Other Women

Lala Kent is back in the good graces of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, but unfortunately, Jax Taylor doesn’t see how it happened.

After feuding with one another for years on Vanderpump Rules‘ fourth and fifth seasons, Lala Kent and her female co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Katie Maloney, are on good terms and recently shared numerous photos from a group trip to Mexico.

“I don’t understand that whole situation… I don’t know what that’s all about, to be honest,” Jax Taylor explained to the Daily Dish days ago, adding that he was confused by the ladies’ relationship.

As fans well know, Jax Taylor had been close with Schroeder, Doute, and Maloney for the past several years. So, when he saw that they were spending time with someone they once hated, he became thoroughly confused. He also said that because of his confusion, he shouldn’t say a whole lot about the topic.

As the outlet revealed, Lala Kent was first seen hanging out with Schroeder, Doute, and Maloney in July when she was featured in a number of the ladies’ Instagram posts. Prior to that, Kent had been spending the majority of her time with Scheana Marie and Ariana Madix, who she reconciled with prior to the Season 5 reunion special of Vanderpump Rules in February of this year.

Lala Kent joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules during its fourth season and continued to appear on the show until midway through Season 5, when she suddenly quit the show amid rumors claiming she was dating a married man. However, after deciding to appear on the Season 5 reunion, Lala Kent rejoined her co-stars for filming on Season 6 and established friendships with nearly everyone on the show.

As for Lala Kent’s relationship, she appears to be dating someone at the moment, but when it comes to her mystery man, she doesn’t appear to have any immediate plans to expose his identity to the public.

