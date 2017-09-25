Javi Marroquin Takes Isaac And Lincoln On A Family Vacation

Javi Marroquin may not be married to Kailyn Lowry any longer but when it comes to his former step-child, seven-year-old Isaac, Marroquin isn’t treating him any different. In fact, Marroquin has remained dedicated to staying in Isaac’s life and recently allowed the boy to join him and his biological son, three-year-old Lincoln, on a family trip.

On September 23, as his ex-wife enjoyed a trip to New York City with her youngest son, one-month-old “Baby Lo,” Javi Marroquin shared a photo of himself and her two oldest boys, Isaac and Lincoln, on Instagram from what appeared to be an airport.

“On 3 let’s make this vacation one for the books…1…2…3,” Javi Marroquin wrote in the caption of his Boomerang clip.

According to Javi Marroquin’s post, he and the boys are enjoying a trip to Disney in Florida. Last week, Javi Marroquin first revealed plans to fly to Orlando for some fun at the Disney parks while chatting about his possible future plans with his Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus.

Speaking to Radar Online at the time, Javi Marroquin said that he and Briana DeJesus had plans to enjoy some time with their kids at the Disney parks after first reuniting with one another in New York City earlier this month and enjoying time out at the Tao nightclub.

A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Sep 25, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

Days after his arrival in Florida, Javi Marroquin shared the photo above of himself and his boys, revealing that a lifeguard agreed to get on one of the rides with Isaac since Lincoln was too small. He even called the lifeguard a MVP but according to fans, it was Marroquin who was the real MVP.

“Awesome that [you’re] so involved in Isaacs life… Thats a real MVP,” one person wrote.

Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry got married in 2012 and ended their marriage in May of last year. Since then, Marroquin has been involved in a few romances with the likes of Nancy Giselle, Madison Channing Walls, and Lauren Comeau, but nothing has stuck quite yet.

To see more of Javi Marroquin, his family, and his co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, Jenelle Evans, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by JMA/STAR MAX/IPx]