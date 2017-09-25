’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Paul And Karine Returning To Show? Paul Leaves Hints On Social Media

Are 90 Day Fiance stars Paul Staehle and Karine Martins coming back to the show? Fans have been hoping to see more of the controversial pair, even as TLC focuses on new couples and new versions of the franchise. Now, however, Paul Staehle has made comments on social media that seem to indicate that he might be returning to the show.

As In Touch Weekly reports, it’s not one hundred percent certain if Paul and Karine are even still together. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Paul traveled to Brazil (where he was terrified of parasitic fish swimming up into his junk), to meet Katrina’s friends and family. And while the episode provided plenty of comic relief, the network left fans hanging as to how their relationship turned out.

Further complicating things is the fact that Paul has a criminal history, including convictions for arson. And for at least part of their relationship, he kept that seedy part of his background hidden from Karine. He even hinted at it during a confessional on the show.

“One of the relationships I was in ended so badly, it ended up getting me in some serious trouble, and I haven’t explained it all to Karine yet.”

These days, it’s not clear if the two are still together, although they appear to be on speaking terms. The two are still officially “friends” on Facebook, and he presses the “Like” button on all of her pictures.

What’s more, Paul recently posted statements on social media that seemed to suggest he, and possibly Karine, might possibly be headed back to the network in some capacity or another.

“Due to current filming and production to secure many show details and secrets, our social media will be extremely limited on public posts. Remember this is reality TV. Anything can change at any time. I will post bonus videos of everything up until this point that has aired. And pictures from my past.”

In Touch Weekly writer Emma Hernandez thinks that Karine is working through the process of applying for, and getting, a K-1 visa (a visa issued to the foreign fiance of an American citizen). The long, expensive, and grueling process could possibly make for some good TV, and Hernandez speculates that the two are going to return to TLC with episodes detailing the process.

