Caitlyn Jenner ‘Shocked And Disappointed’ Over Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy, Says Source

Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly disappointed that her youngest daughter Kylie is pregnant with Travis Scott’s child, partly because she expected her to wait until she’s in her 30s before deciding to become a parent.

An insider for Hollywood Life claims that Caitlyn thinks her daughter is way too young to have a child of her own. While Caitlyn knows that money will not be an issue with Kylie, what with the makeup mogul’s mega-successful business venture keeping the coffers flowing, she’s still worried that motherhood would negatively impact her daughter’s life.

That said, the insider notes that Caitlyn is still excited over the prospect of becoming a grandmother, and that she will always be there to support her daughter.

“Caitlyn was really shocked and disappointed to learn that Kylie is pregnant,” a source close to Caitlyn said.

“She thinks Kylie is way too young to have a baby, and that she should have waited until she was in a long term committed relationship. Obviously, Kylie has more than enough money to ensure that she can pay for help, but Caitlyn still thinks that having a baby will take a huge toll on Kylie’s life. Caitlyn would have liked for Kylie to wait ’til she was in her thirties, but Kylie has always wanted to be a young mom, and she’s crazy in love with Travis [Scott, 25], so she didn’t want to wait any longer. Caitlyn is concerned that Kylie and Travis really haven’t been dating very long, and that a baby will put a big strain on their relationship, but Kylie believes the exact opposite—that she and Travis will be together forever.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians momager Kris Jenner is just as surprised as her former husband over learning that Kylie Jenner is pregnant and expecting her first child with Travis Scott. Kris was in Milan for Fashion Week with Kylie’s big sister, Kendall, when she broke her silence over the speculation that she’s about to become a grandmother again.

“I just woke up this morning. She’s not confirmed anything. I think it’s kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that’s just happening,” the 61-year-old told The Cut. “Something happens every single day. You never know what is going to break at any moment.”

According to TMZ, the 20-year-old Jenner has been breaking the news of her pregnancy to her friends and that Scott has informed his own friends that he’s about to become a father to a baby girl. While speculation about her pregnancy went its rounds a week ago, Kylie hasn’t confirmed or denied if there’s any truth to it. As per usual, she continues to share Instagram photos, some of which featuring her in a sexy white slit gown.

As for everything else, Jenner is keeping a low profile as talks about her alleged pregnancy continue to run their course. Bolstering the rumors further are the reports that she did not attend New York Fashion Week and was noticeably absent at her family’s interview with Megyn Kelly.

Rumors of Kylie’s alleged pregnancy came less than a month after friends of hers told OK! that she refused to drink at a recent birthday party. Reports also suggest that she hasn’t been going out as frequently as before.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sparked dating rumors after being spotted hooking up at a Coachella party in April. Reports claim that the pair has been friends “for a while” and that Jenner was hanging out with Scott on a regular basis to make ex-boyfriend Tyga jealous. The two were spotted again in late April, this time sitting court side at an NBA game in Houston. Some say Jenner and Scott became “Instagram official” when the former posted a photo taken at the 2017 Met Gala.

