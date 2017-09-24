Ben Higgins Speaks Out, Clarifies Romance Rumors

Ben Higgins is moving on after he split from Lauren Bushnell. At the start, he shared that he wasn’t ready to start dating again, but rumors are flying that he may have found love. E! Online spoke out about what is going on with Ben right now. If you want to know whether Ben is actually dating yet, the answer is “no.”

E! got the chance to talk to Ben while at the 2017 iHeart Radio Festival in Las Vegas and Ben did admit that he has kind of started dating, but settling down is far from his mind. It doesn’t look like Ben will be getting in a serious relationship anytime soon. Ben says that he isn’t trying to hide what is going on with him and he has gone on a few dates. Lauren Bushnell immediately jumped into a serious relationship right after they called it quits.

When it comes to being exclusive, Ben Higgins shared that he isn’t at that point with anyone just yet. He does admit that it took him a while to get back to the point where he was ready to start dating. Ben and Lauren met on The Bachelor and got engaged. The two even starred in their own spin-off show, but things didn’t work out for them. Ben does think that getting back into dating is good for him. The fans can’t wait to see who he ends up with in the end, though.

Now when it comes to Arie Luyendyk Jr. being The Bachelor this season, Ben Higgins did admit that he knows nothing about Arie at all. He was on the show so long ago that a lot of people have admitted to feeling this way. Arie was on Emily Maynard’s season of the show. It doesn’t sound like Ben will be handing out the roses just yet, but you never know whether he might decide to do it in the future.

Made some new friends at #iheartfestival #iheartvillage These pups which were rescued from the recent hurricanes can be adopted at (lovepupfoundation.org) #lovepupfoundation A post shared by Ben Higgins (@higgins.ben) on Sep 23, 2017 at 5:34pm PDT

Are you surprised to hear that Ben Higgins isn’t dating again yet? Do you feel like he should eventually be The Bachelor again? Sound off in the comments below, and don’t miss new episodes of The Bachelor with Arie Luyendyk Jr. starting in January of 2018 on ABC.

[Featured Image by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images]