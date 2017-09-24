‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Launches New Spacecraft Over New York

The night before the premiere of Star Trek: Discovery, the night sky of Manhattan was illuminated by the launching of the real-life USS Discovery.

The launching was part of a publicity stunt in celebration of the upcoming Sunday premiere of the show. CBS, the parent company of CNET, re-created the iconic spacecraft and decided to let it fly over New York Saturday night.

Unfortunately, though, the spacecraft was not an actual working model. It was a beautifully created illusion that was put together by using LED lights that were attached to a support. It managed to fly and amaze the Star Trek: Discovery fans with the help of a Black Hawk helicopter.

The USS Discovery started its maiden voyage from the City Vineyard at Pier 46 and ended it at the George Washington Bridge.

The company responsible for this highly effective and creative stunt for Star Trek: Discovery was Remarkable Media. According to CNET, the company also created a similar aerial stunt last year for the MTV Video Music Awards.

CEO Simon Powell also mentioned that they were able to make the Star Trek: Discovery ship launch by working with CBS’ assets of the ship before they put together their plans to make the visual effect.

In maybe the coolest Star Trek ad ever, the USS Discovery orbits around the Hudson River under a helicopter @startrekcbs #StarTrekDiscovery pic.twitter.com/BF4PJK0Ofh — Mike McLeod (@mcleodm3) September 24, 2017

CBS has not released any information about their new ship with registration number NCC-1031. It is quite clear, though, that compared to the first USS Enterprise, the new ship obviously has the iconic saucer section with dual nacelles but has a flatter overall design.

According to the New York Times, the storyline of the new Star Trek: Discovery will take place a decade before the original five-year mission of the 1960’s Star Trek. The story starts when the Klingon warriors are once again threatening the peace that was built by the United Federation of Planets. The crew in Star Trek: Discovery will be answering to Starfleet First Officer Michael Burnham, an apprentice of Spock’s father and the Vulcan Ambassador, Sarek.

Actress Sonequa Martin-Green from The Walking Dead will be starring as First Officer Michael Burnham.

In an interview with the New York Times, one of the creators of Star Trek: Discovery, Alex Kurtzman, said that the series could “live in the nuance and moral quandary that you don’t have time for in the films.”

Fans of Star Trek: Discovery, who will be watching from the U.S., can tune in on CBS and CBS All Access on September 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT. The premiere time may vary slightly due to a late afternoon NFL game and an episode of 60 Minutes.

International fans should not worry since all Star Trek: Discovery episodes will be streamed on Netflix.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]