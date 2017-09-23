Did Blake Shelton Diss Miranda Lambert In His New Song?

Blake Shelton sparked controversy with his new song because of its title, which made some fans assume that it was written for his ex-wife Miranda Lambert. The 41-year-old country superstar released his new single entitled “I’ll Name the Dogs” earlier this month. Some people speculated that it was a diss on the 33-year-old songstress, who is known for her love of dogs.

Shelton and Lambert didn’t have any kids, but they treated their pets like their own children. When they got divorced back in July 2015, the two worked out who would get which animals. An insider told Us that the “Vice” hitmaker kept the horses that her ex-husband bought her while he kept his own. She also kept most of the dogs that belonged to her.

Inquisitr previously reported the possible reason why Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton got divorced. The blonde country belle revealed that she had to find ways to make her furry friends less burdensome on her former husband. Some live on the farm, while she takes care of the rest at home.

“I have four that are in our house most of the time. But I looked at Blake one day and realized if I don’t give him a break from these dogs, he might go crazy,” Miranda told People. “I want to keep them all, but I need Blake to be good with that too, so I built them their own house outside of ours.”

During an interview with Cody Alan of CMT After Midnite, Miranda revealed that dogs and music are the two most important passions in her life. The Texan singer claimed that she needs a guy who would share her interests or else their relationship won’t work. It seems that she found that quality in her new boyfriend Anderson East.

“Obviously meeting someone it’s like, ‘Hey, would you like to meet my seven rescue dogs?’ It’s not normal,” Lambert said. “So, anybody that’s friends with me knows they have to love my dogs, or they’re not friends with me anymore. It’s been fun to watch [Anderson] fall in love with rescue dogs more because they pretty much run my life.”

While some fans speculate that Blake Shelton’s new song was for Miranda Lambert, his collaborator Ben Hayslip just laughs off the controversy. He claimed that he, together with co-writers Matt Dragstrem and Josh Thompson, didn’t go that deep into that.

“We just had an idea that we loved, and tried to surround that idea with great images. The main thing with an idea like that is … you’re writing the song with a smile.” he told Taste of Country. “You know that. We didn’t really think about the dog thing. I don’t think that crossed anyone’s mind. I know it didn’t mine.”

According to Hayslip, the song is about taking the relationship to the next level and that is marriage. Before they recorded the single, Shelton reportedly didn’t voice any concern regarding what the song would imply to fans about his relationship with Gwen Stefani.

The music video featured the 47-year-old pop star’s sons from Gavin Rossdale as they attended an actual wedding. Blake Shelton may probably be hinting a future wedding with his girlfriend Gwen Stefani and not intentionally dissing his ex-wife Miranda Lambert as some people assume. Watch the music video of “I’ll Name the Dogs” below.

[Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images]