Blac Chyna isn’t just furious with Rob Kardashian for leaking explicit photos of her, she’s bothered by the fact that it has lost her endorsement and business deals, it’s been alleged.

According to Radar Online, following their public feud on social media, Rob had made the decision to expose his former girlfriend by posting videos and photos of the former stripper completely nude.

This, as fans will know, caused Blac Chyna to take legal action and file a lawsuit against the 30-year-old, but it’s now been revealed as to why the mother-of-two actually pulled through with her decision.

Had it not been that Blac Chyna would go on to lose hundreds of thousands through hosting gigs and other business opportunities, she might have overlooked the wrongdoing of Kardashian, but that clearly wasn’t the case.

From her social media following to the opportunities to continue building her brand, Rob is alleged to have tarnished her image and publicly humiliated by releasing photos he had no permission to show to the world.

Attorney Lisa Bloom, who is working with Blac Chyna on her case, is determined to find a settlement for the TV star that’s above and beyond what her client could have hoped for, hoping to make this a lesson to Rob and his “childish” ways, as she previously said in a statement.

It’s further explained by Radar Online that Blac Chyna is the least scared when it comes to the Kardashians and the power they possess in Hollywood. After all, she still has a baby with Rob that she shares joint-custody with.

Their child custody case has already been settled, and thanks to Lisa Bloom, Rob will be paying $20,000 a month. That’s $10,000 more than what the reality star had offered to pay in his response to the custody matter.

If Blac Chyna’s attorney can work her ways once again, the revenge porn case could definitely see the 29-year-old walk away with millions.

Blac Chyna has stayed away from mentioning the Kardashians on social media, presumably to avoid the chance of winning a significant amount once the case heads to court next week.

