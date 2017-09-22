LuAnn De Lesseps’ Husband Tom D’Agostino Isn’t Engaged To Anna Rothschild After All?

LuAnn De Lesseps’ husband, Tom D’Agostino, isn’t engaged after all.

Following his split from the Real Housewives of New York City star early last month, Tom D’Agostino began spending tons of time with Anna Rothschild and earlier this month, she stepped out on a couple of occasions wearing a stunning canary diamond ring that many believed was an engagement ring.

Now, however, days after the debut of the 22-carat ring, Anna Rothschild is shutting down the ongoing reports of her alleged engagement to Tom D’Agostino, claiming that the ring she’s been sporting is actually a gift from another man.

“We’re best friends for 15 years. I adore Tom,” Anna Rothschild explained to Page Six on September 20. “I would love to marry Tom because he’s such a great guy, but it’s bad timing for both of us.”

As for the man behind the $2 million ring she’s been wearing, Anna Rothschild refused to say who it was from. That said, Page Six pointed out that sources had named Turkish art collector Ahmet Kocabiyik as the potential mystery man. As the outlet explained, Kocabiyik shared a home in The Hamptons with Rothschild years ago.

While Kocabiyik may have had something to do with Anna Rothschild’s ring, Rothschild wouldn’t say a thing about her rumored former beau, nor did she confirm or deny that he had purchased the item for her.

LuAnn De Lesseps got married on December 31, 2016, after months of rumors regarding his possible infidelities. As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City will recall, Bethenny Frankel and other stars of the show believed that D’Agostino had been caught kissing another woman during his relationship with De Lesseps, but he denied any such thing and she chose to believe him.

Then, in early August, after weeks of rumors about their potential fights and marital strain, LuAnn De Lesseps took to her Twitter account, where she confirmed to her fans and followers that she and Tom D’Agostino had chosen to end their marriage after just seven months.

LuAnn De Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Carole Radziwill, Dorinda Medley, and Tinsley Mortimer, are expected to begin production on the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of New York City later this year.

[Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images]