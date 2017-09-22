Josie Duggar Update: Fans Wonder About Her Health After So Many Issues In Past

Josie Duggar is the youngest of the Duggar children and she has had a rough time with her health over the years. Fans are still wondering how she is doing since there have not been very many updates on her recently. In Touch Weekly shared about how Josie has been over the years and how she is doing now.

If you remember, Josie Duggar was born early at only 25 weeks. Michelle was suffering from preeclampsia and had to have her little girl early. She had to stay in the NICU for six months after her birth. Josie had a few issues from birth such as “bowel perforation.”

Back in 2014, Josie suffered a seizure. It seems like she has quit having seizures because the family hasn’t talked about it recently. Since 19 Kids and Counting was canceled, the fans haven’t been able to see near as much of the little girls. They focus more on the older children on Counting On, so you get to see Josie, but don’t get the big updates that the fans would love to from her.

Josie Duggar seems to be doing great and the fans love getting to see her on Counting On. She recently was seen getting to go with Joy-Anna and Austin to try out wedding cake for their big day. She talked about it a bit and was really excited that she got the chance to try the cake. Josie isn’t quite big enough to be a chaperone yet, but it looks like she will be before long.

A lot of fans think that Josie Duggar is Michelle and Jim Bob’s favorite, but that could just be because she is the baby. She also had to deal with a lot when it came to her health so they got used to having to take care of her. It doesn’t look like Michelle and Jim Bob will be having any more children of their own, but new grandchildren are constantly being born.

Have you been wondering about Josie Duggar's health? Do you feel like the family should give more updates on her and the younger children?

