It looks like things cannot go smoothly for Katie Holmes. Tom Cruise’s ex-wife hid her romance with Jamie Foxx for quite some time and now there are reports that allegedly claim that the movie actress is already heartbroken because of Jamie’s scandals.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were recently photographed at Malibu beach and they reportedly made their relationship official. As Inquisitr recently reported, there are different outlets publishing alleged news about their personal lives. Some are suggesting that Katie is pregnant, some made headlines by addressing the issue of Tom Cruise and how he is heartbroken because of the double betrayal he faced.

According to the latest report, while Katie is raising Suri without the support of her former husband Tom Cruise, Jamie is reportedly paying two women to raise his children.

The report further claimed that Connie Kline, who is the mother to Jamie’s 23-year-old daughter Corinne — drives a black Mercedes registered to Jamie Foxx and his movie company. She also lives in a Los Angles property listed under Jamie’s financial advisor.

The Django Unchained movie star also fathered daughter Annalise with another woman, who is reported to have Armenian roots and lives a luxurious life on Jamie’s money. The report added that both the mothers have signed a confidential agreement in exchange for financial support from the star.

Katie Does Not Wish Tom Cruise To Support Her Anymore?

After ending her celebrated marriage to Tom Cruise, the actress remained silent for many years. A recent report adds the fuel by pointing the absence of Cruise’s presence from Suri’s life.

“Katie has grown so tired, disappointed, and frustrated with Tom’s absence as a father,” a source close to the actress revealed to Hollywood Life. “She has made peace with his lifestyle, work, and spiritual choices, and has decided to do her best to parent Suri on her own.”

Katie Holmes Is Worried About Jamie Foxx’s Affairs?

There is a recent report that now points towards Jamie Foxx’s alleged affair with another woman and how the actress left in tears.

The alleged report is published by Radar, which notes that Jamie Foxx had lived a “double life” and his way of handling the situation had torn up Katie Holmes’ heart.

The report further suggests that the 38-year-old Holmes was reportedly been betrayed by “womanizing” Foxx — whose personal life includes an affair with a Russian woman.

The latest report from Radar suggests that due to the enforced five-year ban on Katie, Jamie behaved like a single man and reportedly had a Russian mistress who would sneak into his Los Angeles apartment.

“He was seeing another woman at the same time as Katie!”

The source further claims that if Katie will catch a hint of Jamie’s betrayal again, she will not stay in his life and will choose to walk away from him.

As of this writing, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s representatives have not talked about the recent claims. Not only this, not a single statement has been released by the representatives after the Malibu beach pictures surfaced online. So it is safe to say that the reports of Jamie cheating on Katie with a Russian mistress and how Katie felt betrayal are nothing but speculation and rumors.

